Skip to main content

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview:  IOL Josh Rivas

Undrafted free agent offensive lineman Josh Rivas has an intriguing set of tools with which to work. Can he etch out a spot for himself in what's a crowded Giants interior offensie line group?

Kansas State offensive lineman Josh Rivas is a four-year letter winner who was a staple at guard throughout his career, playing in 46 games with 23 starts. A durable sort, he never missed a game while in college, starting with his 12 games played as a redshirt freshman in 2018.

He played both guard positions during his first two seasons before settling in at left guard during his junior and senior year and earned All-Big 12 honors in 2019 and Honorable Mention in 2021 as a senior.

Last season, Rivas didn't allow a sack on 362 pass-blocking snaps. A physical mauler in the run game, he was instrumental in helping the Kansas State running game tie for second in the Big 12 with 29 rushing touchdowns and to a sixth-place ranking in school history with a 4.83 yards per carry average.

Rivas played his high school ball at Hutchinson High School. ESPN rated him as the 50th-best guard in the Class of 2017. ESPN and 247Sports also ranked him as the third-best player in Kansas.

What He Brings

Rivas is 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds. He has solid overall movement skills and displays a fundamental understanding of climbing, locating, and sealing second-level defenders away from the ball carrier's path.

Rivas also does a solid job exploding out into his assignments. He brings good power to the point of attack and leverages his hands well. He can be a developmental asset in the Giants' quick-hitting offense and screen game.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, left, jokes around with general manager Joe Schoen, center, as assistant general manager Brandon Brown looks on during voluntary minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Play
Big Blue+

Reassessing Giants' First Off-season Under General Manager Joe Schoen

There's a lot to like about what general manager Joe Schoen did in his first off-season in charge of the Giants. Let's revisit some of those steps and see why they matter.

By Patricia Traina17 hours ago
17 hours ago
New York Giants running back Sandro Platzgummer runs drills during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: RB Sandro Platzgummer

Can this budding running back from the International Pathways Program grab hold of a roster spot?

By Olivier Dumont18 hours ago
18 hours ago
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) catches the ball during organized team activities (OTAs) at the training center in East Rutherford on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Play
Big Blue+

ESPN Names This New York Giants Player as Biggest X-factor in 2022

ESPN's choice for the Giants' X-factor makes sense if this player can stay on the field more than he did in 2021.

By Patricia Traina21 hours ago
21 hours ago

Rivas's biggest issue right now is his feet. He sometimes struggles with speed rushers and tends to bend at the waist, which results in his overextending or reaching into his blocks, resulting in a loss of balance. He also needs to get into the habit of keeping his feet moving to keep any momentum he gains going.

Rivas doesn't necessarily have quick foot speed to cover a lot of ground, and his ability to get to the second level in a flash sometimes gets called into question. But there's no question that he plays with a mean streak and a determination to dominate his opponent.

His Contract

Rivas signed a three-year contract worth $2.562 million, including a $2,500 signing bonus. His first-year cap figure is $705,833; if he doesn't make the roster, he'll drop $833 in dead money into this year's cap and the balance of his signing bonus into the 2023 cap.

Roster Projection/Expectations

The Giants are jam-packed with interior offensive linemen, but that doesn't mean that they don't have some room for some developmental prospects. With a little refinement, Rivas has some strong attributes that could help him land on an NFL 53-man roster.

For now, he'll need a strong enough camp to grab a spot on the practice squad. If Rivas plays with the intensity he brought to the Wildcats, that should come as no problem.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, left, jokes around with general manager Joe Schoen, center, as assistant general manager Brandon Brown looks on during voluntary minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Big Blue+

Reassessing Giants' First Off-season Under General Manager Joe Schoen

By Patricia Traina17 hours ago
New York Giants running back Sandro Platzgummer runs drills during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: RB Sandro Platzgummer

By Olivier Dumont18 hours ago
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) catches the ball during organized team activities (OTAs) at the training center in East Rutherford on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Big Blue+

ESPN Names This New York Giants Player as Biggest X-factor in 2022

By Patricia Traina21 hours ago
Sep 3, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Matt Peart (74) during the Blue-White Scrimmage at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: OT Matt Peart

By Brandon OlsenJul 5, 2022
Jan 2, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
Big Blue+

Why ESPN's Recent Giants-Dolphins Trade Proposal Doesn't Make Sense

By Patricia TrainaJul 4, 2022
Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) celebrates after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Big Blue+

Pro Football Focus Picks This Player for Giants in 2021 First-round Redraft

By Patricia TrainaJul 4, 2022
New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari talks to reporters after organized team activities (OTAs) at the training center in East Rutherford on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: OLB Azeez Ojulari

By Patricia TrainaJul 4, 2022
Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning walks onto the field for the Ring of Honor ceremony at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

Why Former Giants QB Eli Manning Recently Called Himself a Moron

By Patricia TrainaJul 3, 2022