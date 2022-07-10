New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: OLB Elerson Smith

Defensive end/outside linebacker Elerson Smith has an intriguing skillset but needs to stay on the field.

A new yet under-the-radar (and not necessarily ideal) storyline of late in the land of the Giants has been injuries hitting some of their rookies, thereby wiping out most of that first season, only to see said rookie come back in Year 2 to make an impact.

Receiver Victor Cruz, offensive lineman Nick Gates and, more recently, safety Xavier McKinney are homegrown Giants that lost all or part of their rookie season to injury only to come back strong. And now, defensive end/outside linebacker Elerson Smith is hoping to be the latest member of that club.

Smith played his college ball at Northern Iowa, where according to Pro Football Focus, he registered 75 quarterback pressures, 14 sacks, 37 tackles, and 45 stops over two years. Smith's 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he had put enough on tape to convince the Giants that he was worthy of a fourth-round draft selection in the 2021 draft.

Unfortunately, when Smith arrived in East Rutherford, he immediately began to deal with injuries, including a hamstring strain that landed him on the injured reserve list after he missed the bulk of training camp.

By the time Smith was ready to go, he had missed most of his rookie campaign, and while he did return later in the year, he missed the final game of the season with a neck injury.

As the Giants prepare for a new season, Smith is still very much in the team's plans. He took advantage of some extra reps he received n the spring when guys were sidelined with injuries and did well enough to earn even more reps come training camp. What he does with those reps--assuming he can stay healthy--will determine whether he has a place on this roster.

Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports What He Brings A 255-pound outside linebacker like Smith should be a physical force, but all that weight was distributed along a 6-foot-7 frame, leaving Smith much too thin to hold up to the physical demands of his position. While it’s true that he didn’t display much power, he wasn’t overwhelmed out there either. He did show a fast get-off when lined up inside on passing downs, and he also showed good hand usage, body lean, and quick feet to give opposing guards problems. He also showed some "giddy-up" while rushing off the edge. Though he didn’t get a lot of opportunities, there were enough flashes to intrigue. Smith registered a quarterback hit in each of his last two games and showed an aggressive nose for the football on special teams, where he recorded a healthy five tackles to add to his eight tackles on defense. For a fourth-round pick, Smith has unusual skills. He has to get stronger and play a more physical brand of football, as the sledding will get rough, and he will be tested. His aggressive style is something to like as he’s much more attacker than reactionary. And for a tall man, he can bend his knees well. If he built up his strength and added some bulk, he should be in a better position to hold up to the physical demands of the position. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports His Contract Smith is in Year 2 of his four-year rookie deal and is due to count for $1,014,572 against the salary cap this year. Should he not make the roster, he would yield an $825,000 savings with a $189,572 dead money cap hit this year and a $379,144 accelerated dead money hit against the 2023 cap. Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports Roster Projection/Expectation Smith has much to like about his game and is still a young developing player with upside. It's too soon to label him as "injury-prone" or a bust, but he must find a way to stay on the field as his skill set and versatility--he can play with his hand in the dirt or standing up in a two-point stance. Smith's college tape suggests he can bring physicality to a defense, which the Giants will no doubt welcome as they look to build a defense that seeks to dictate to the offense.

