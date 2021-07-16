New York Giants Training Camp Preview - TE Kaden Smith

With the addition of Kyle Rudolph, will there still be a spot on the Giants' 53-man roster for tight end Kaden Smith?

Giants tight end Kaden Smith has been a pleasant find for the Giants, even in a limited role where it appears his ceiling has been reached.

Smith, a 2019 waiver wire acquisition from the 49ers, contributed 31 receptions out of 42 pass targets for 262 yards and three touchdowns in nine games during his first season with the Giants while also showing promise as an in-line blocker.

However, when the offense changed under the new coaching staff, Smith’s in-line blocking fell off, as did his receiving opportunities. He caught 18 out of 21 pass targets for 112 yards and no touchdowns in 15 games.

And, according to Pro Football Focus, Smith graded out as the best Giants blocking tight end, which is a sad statement considering how poor the blocking was from the position group as a whole.

What He Brings

Smith showed signs of being a solid move blocker who, although not consistently hitting the bull's eye, still did enough to open holes for the ball carriers. In fact, he became the lead blocker on many of quarterback Daniel Jones's designed zone-read runs.

As a receiver, Smith rarely drops the ball and runs with physicality once the catch is made--his 85.7% catch rate was the best of the Giants' three tight ends last season. That said, he will never be the first read due to limited athleticism, and he isn't a starting tight end.

Smith tested positive for COVID-19 last year but only missed one game. As is the case with any player who tested positive for COVID-19, it's certainly fair to wonder how the virus affected them post-recovery.

Did Smith's production drop off due to a decrease in stamina? Only he, the coaches, and the team's medical staff know for sure, which is why the upcoming summer is going to be a make-or-break one for this 23-year-old.

His Contract

Smith is in the third year of his original four-year rookie deal received when he was with the 49ers. He'll count for $850,000 against this year's cap.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Smith's roster spot isn't as secure as it might have been a year ago, even though he's still a relatively inexpensive option (and based on last year's showing a slightly better one than Levine Toilolo.)

That said, it could come down to numbers--will the Giants keep an extra receiver or go with four tight ends, especially since offensive coordinator Jason Garrett loves those heavy personnel packages.

Last year, the Giants went with three tight ends. If that's the case again, Smith's competition for a roster spot could potentially come down to Toilolo and fullback Cullen Gillaspia, the latter capable of executing those move blocks that Smith was tasked with running last year.

Find all our training camp player previews in one spot. New profiles are added daily until we get to the end of the roster.

Join the Giants Country Community!