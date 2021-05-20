New York Giants Training Camp Profile: OL Jackson Barton

Offensive lineman Jackson Barton has some intriguing traits, including his height, which could result in him becoming the team's swing tackle of the future if he continues his development.

Offensive lineman Jackson Barton is currently on his third NFL team. What does this 6-7, 302-pound specimen have to offer that the Giants likely found worth putting in a waiver claim?

Background

Barton was originally a seventh-round draft pick (No. 240 overall) by the Colts in 2019 out of Utah. After competing for a roster spot that summer, Barton was released on August 31 and then signed to the team's practice squad the next day.

However, the Chiefs, apparently liking Barton's size and skillset, signed Barton off the Colts practice squad on November 11, 2019. He would then compete for a spot on the 2020 team, but he was waived on September 5, 2020, and awarded to the Giants off waivers on September 6.

Barton was primarily a left tackle at Utah, but he also played a fair share of snaps at right tackle. In four seasons for the Utes, he only gave up two sacks, according to Pro Football Focus (in 1,332 pass-block snaps), and allowed 41 total pressures.

As a run blocker, Barton has experience in both zone and gap schemes, but for what it's worth, his PFF run-blocking grade maxed out at 75.5 in 2016, and dipped each year thereafter, raising some concern as to why he seemed to regress in this area.

What He Brings

Barton is a raw but relentless prospect capable of playing either left or right tackle. He plays whistle to whistle and exhibits ideal competitive toughness in his game in that he finishes off his blocks with the tenacity you'd want from an offensive lineman.

He has decent athleticism, though with improved balance, he could be much better in this area as his college tape showed that sometimes he was a little too easy to knock off balance.

Simply put, Barton is a developmental project who can best be described as a leaner who needs to learn how to better properly balance his body weight, so he doesn't become too easy to move.

One area that stood out like a sore thumb when he came out of college was his build--for a tall man, he is a bit on the slender side, which raises concern as to whether he has the requisite strength to hold his own against NFL competition.

Another area in his game that needs to be addressed is his pad level. It's challenging enough for tall linemen to play at the proper pad levels, but with Barton, when his pad level rises, he loses any power he might have had in his base and thus becomes less challenging to push back, especially by a speed rusher or on a bull rush.

And there is also the matter of his hand placement, which has been inconsistent. If he's not striking the opponent in the chest as he should, he's usually going to lose his one-on-one matchup, so that's probably another area that the Giants coaching staff is going to try to smooth out in his game.

His Contract

Barton is signed through this season at a rate of $850,000. If he doesn't make the Giants' 53-man roster, he won't count for any dead money against the team's 2021 salary cap.

Roster Projection/Expectations

If Barton develops as hoped, he could be the team's next swing tackle, the role currently believed to be held by veteran Nate Solder.

The Giants might not have room on their 53-man roster for Barton, but certainly, with a strong showing this summer, another stint on the practice squad wouldn't be a surprising development.

