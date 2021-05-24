New York Giants Training Camp Profile: WR C.J. Board

New York Giants receiver C.J. Board seemed to find a home with the team last year. But with all the new talent at receiver brought in, how secure is Board's hold on a roster spot?

The Giants are always looking for talent to add to their special teams unit, and last year, their successful waiver claim of wide receiver C.J. Board was one that they hoped would improve their coverage teams.

Well, as far as Pro Football Focus was concerned, Board's final overall special teams grade of 47.6 ranked him 54th out of 57 Giants players who participated on special teams. Board recorded just two special teams tackles on 79 total snaps, one being a solo effort. But as a receiver in limited action, he showed he was reliable in catching balls thrown his way.

Still, when we're talking about a player at the bottom of the depth chart, being a solid special teams player often means the difference between a roster spot and being sent to the waiver wire. Does Board have what it takes to stick around for a second season with the Giants?

Background

C.J. Board, 6’1”, 181 pounds, went undrafted out of Chattanooga, signing with the Baltimore Ravens following the 2017 draft. After failing to catch on with the Ravens, Board signed with the Titans practice squad on October 4, 2017, but was released on November 28.

He moved to the Browns practice squad, finishing out his rookie campaign and doing just enough to earn a reserve/futures contract with Cleveland. Unfortunately, the following year, he was waived/injured, eventually receiving an injury settlement on September 11.

After taking some time to get healthy, Board signed with the Jaguars’ practice squad in December 2018. He would then sign a reserve/futures contract with them and make the roster the following season.

Board appeared in four games during the 2019 season with Jacksonville and was targeted four times in those games, coming down with two receptions for 31 yards (three of his receptions came in a Week 9 loss to the Texans.

In 2020, Board again tried to find a spot on the Jaguars roster but was waived during training camp on August 12. The Giants were awarded his contract the next day, primarily for his special teams ability.

Board appeared in 14 games for the Giants, with four starts, and caught 11 out of 16 pass targets for 101 yards. He suffered a scary-looking hit during the Week 6 win over Washington that initially was feared to be spinal related.

Board was diagnosed with a concussion, which caused him to miss the next two games. He returned to the field in Week 9 and didn’t miss another game the rest of the season.

What He Brings

The Giants liked Board's size for their special teams unit, even playing him as a punt gunner on several snaps. The problem with that is that Board, despite his measurables, struggled to get off blocks consistently. Board also had a similar issue when "roughed up" coming off the line of scrimmage, struggling at times to beat a jam designed to disrupt his timing and knock him off his route.

That all said, as a receiver, Board has shown reliable hands. He's been targeted 18 times in his career and caught 13 passes with just one dropped ball. He's always where he's supposed to be on his routes and hasn't been the intended target on any intercepted passes.

Board has been chiefly deployed as an outside receiver, though he does have some experience in the slot. He's won 50% of his limited contested catches, and he's not a big yards-after-the-catch guy.

He does, however, do a good job on downfield blocking for the run game. Despite his limited snaps last season, Board was PFF's highest-graded run blocker among the team's skill position players (receivers and tight ends).

His Contract

Board is signed through this season. He will count for $1.020 million against the cap, but he will yield a $920,000 savings with just $50,000 in dead money hitting the Giants’ cap if he's cut.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Board’s ticket to a roster spot on a Giants team that this year is loaded with receivers will boil down to what he brings on special teams. Last year, as a gunner on the punt coverage team and kickoff coverage, he had his issues.

He was inconsistent in getting off blocks on the punt coverage team, and on the kickoff coverage team, he was part of a unit that finished tied for 25th in the league in allowing 910 kickoff return yards.

Although he is one of 11 on special teams, the Giants will be looking to upgrade their coverage units after seeing them struggle last year.

