New York Giants Week 17: By the Numbers

Let's look at some notable stats from the New York Giants' playoff-clinching win over the Indianapolis Colts.

For the first time in six seasons, a period that sometimes felt much longer than that, a January game at MetLife Stadium would not end in the sorrows of another lost season. Nor would one find fans adorned with masquerading paper bags over their heads, letting out groans deathly audible from the top decks.

On New Year’s Day 2023, with a packed house in East Rutherford reminiscent of the 2011 Wild Card game when New York would begin the improbable, the exact opposite happened. With the opportunity placed right in front of them, the Giants would spark a moment years ahead of their time by putting on a dominant 38-10 thrashing on the Indianapolis Colts and clinching their first postseason berth since 2016.

In a season where there were competing prognostications about how low the franchise would go in year one of a long, arduous rebuild, the Giants showed the world they could fix the team and compete simultaneously. Despite countless obstacles, including injuries and a ridden salary cap situation, the new brass made do with a roster full of practice squad players. It helped them compete for a spot in the league’s ultimate dance.

It’s finally that time, the New York Giants have returned to the postseason after a half-decade of miserable mediocrity. There’s certainly credit to be passed out to all but nobody more than quarterback Daniel Jones.

Coming off his second-best performance of the season, Jones put the entire team on his shoulders and offered the ultimate supporting case for his return as the quarterback in the years to come. He completed 19 of his 24 passes for 177 and two touchdowns, the second-best completion mark of his career. The bigger marvel came from his legs, where Jones added another second-best 11 carries for 91 yards and two touchdowns in two burners to the endzone.

The Giants earned extra football through 394 yards of offense among their skilled players and Jones' contributions. Running backs Saquon Barkley and Matt Brieda combined for 117 of the team’s 277 yards, gashing the Colts in the first half before receding in the second. The aerial attack also got going early, led by receivers Richie James and Isaiah Hodgins, who notched 118 yards and two endzone finishes.

For a group that has heavily valued the “next man up” mentality, there were far more contributions to the Giants’ storybook success than meets the eye. As it has all year long, it took three groups of under-the-radar individuals playing crisp football to show the world the franchise would not keel over despite the depressed expectations under their new regime.

That franchise marked their candidacy with a stomping victory and, contrary to the past few seasons, sent their faithful at MetLife Stadium into a flurry of excitement and hope synonymous with the unforgettable run circa 2012. It’s a game that might change futures within the Giants’ locker room, but it could also change hearts in the viewpoint of the organization to come.

While Big Blue celebrates and gets ready for their regular season finale next Sunday, let’s take a deeper look at the numbers and playmakers that defined the Giants’ latest historic win.

Daniel Jones: Touchdowns by Air and Land

If there happened to be any last rations of doubters and naysayers sitting in the rambunctious crowd at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, quarterback Daniel Jones presented the ultimate case to change their hearts in the most important game of his Giants’ career.