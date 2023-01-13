New York Giants Wild Card: Updated Look at the Minnesota Vikings’ Offense

Eighteen weeks later, with dozens of opposing players reviewed, the ultimate offensive preview of the New York Giants season is finally here. It’s time for the postseason, the franchise’s first in six years, and all attention has turned back to a familiar foe to start another hopeful Cinderella run.

Following their regular-season finale loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and 9-7-1 campaign, the Giants successfully rode the wave of a new culture and system established by general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll to secure their first appearance in the NFL’s championship dance since 2016.

One season removed from boasting one of the league’s most abysmal rosters on both sides of the field, the organization trusted the new coaching staff to at least elevate their underdog group into a competitor for the first year of a dire rebuild. The results were surprising, with the Giants overcoming their major financial and personnel handicaps to a 6-1 start and massive statistical improvements built from house money talent.

With the sixth seed of the NFC picture in their possession and a handful of other position races landing in their favor, the Giants are set to begin their latest quest for the Lombardi Trophy on the road in the Wild Card round this Sunday. They won’t have to travel to foreign territory this time, instead making a return trip to U.S. Bank Stadium to avenge a close loss against the No. 3 seed Minnesota Vikings (13-4).

Like the other Wild Card matchups this weekend, the Giants’ matchup with the Vikings comes after the two sides squared off during the regular season in Minneapolis. In that Week 16 affair that came down to the waning seconds, Big Blue recovered from an eight-point deficit behind the heroics of Daniel Jones (30/42, 334 yards, TD, INT), Saquon Barkley, and Richie James to put the contest on the verge of overtime in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

However, a late turnover inside Minnesota territory, a blocked punt on their side, and several other defensive miscues would prove to be too much for the Giants in their quest for another thrilling fourth-quarter comeback. In the last minute, the Vikings would use New York’s porous defense to squeeze themselves into historic field goal range, where kicker Greg Joseph nailed a 61-yard shot as the clock hit zero to steal a 27-24 win for the eventual NFC North champs.

Knowing they took a potential contender in the NFC down to the wire and were a few plays away from the difference-making points, the Giants will return to Minnesota seeking justice for an upset that was almost theirs while longing to repeat their recent success in the Wild Card era. The second meeting of the 2022 season marks the 31st all-time between the two franchises and the fourth in a sudden-death arena. Minnesota holds an 18-12 advantage in the series, but the last postseason game went to New York in a stunning 41-0 fashion in 2000.

The Giants should expect very little to change with the Vikings’ offense from the version they saw almost a month prior. The opponent could enter Sunday’s game with a few potential changes on the offensive line as starters deal with injuries. Still, the rest of the group remains intact, including quarterback Kirk Cousins. The 34-year-old is having one of the best seasons of his career and is building upon a seventh 4,000-yard passing outing that is drawing his career yardage total near the 40,000 mark.

Cousins is still surrounded by one of the most dynamic offensive attacks in the NFL, particularly through the air. The Vikings finished the 2022 season ranked eighth in total points (424) and seventh in total yards (6,145). Still, in the passing game, they are sixth or better in attempts, yards, and touchdowns, with their dominant attack featuring players like Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. In their backfield, Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison hold things down, carrying the team to a mediocre 27th-ranked rushing attack yet one that is seventh-best in capping drives with a rushing score.

Where things could get interesting in this rematch is seeing how the Giants can move the football on the offensive side. Minnesota bears one of the worst defensive units in the league in terms of total offensive production—28th in points and 31st total yards—and their biggest weakness comes against the pass, where they rank near dead last in attempts (617) and yards (4,515) allowed. The run defense is a tad better but still towards the bottom in the same categories.

Their one advantage in slowing down the Giants’ offense will be their ability to create turnovers on the other end. Minnesota ranks ninth in total forced turnovers and has forced teams to throw the tenth-most interceptions in the same span. The Giants will have to be very clean with the pigskin if they want to avoid a similar fate that led to their 61-yard downfall.

Not only that, the organization feels like they have unfinished business regarding facing the Vikings for one of the most anticipated games of the postseason’s opening weekend. The Giants enter U.S. Bank Stadium as the most lovable underdog of the bracket, with the public knowing they could see at least another week of magic unfold under Daboll’s incredible leadership. It’ll take poise, perseverance, and a few more plays, but the energy is high on the visitor’s side as they approach their biggest game in six seasons.

If there is anything for them to lean on heading into Minnesota, it’s their sheer history at the Wild Card level. The Giants have won two of their last three Wild Card contests, with the former two leading to their two Super Bowl runs in 2007 and 2011. In addition, the franchise has never won a playoff game and then lost before getting to the title game, something that’ll at least let the New York faithful dream if things go the Giants’ way this weekend.

The Vikings have a chip on their shoulder to prove their 13-4 season was no fluke, and the Giants are ready to test their postseason grit and extend their storybook campaign to a 20th straight week. It’s set to be a thrilling battle for either side, but until then, let’s get an update on where things stand with the playmakers on the Vikings’ offense.

Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) prepares to throw during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback

Since the team lost former quarterback Daune Culpepper at the end of the 2005 season, the Minnesota Vikings have been engaged in finding their next consistent franchise quarterback. After five seasons playing with him, they believe they’ve found it with Kirk Cousins.

A 2012 fourth-round draft pick by the Washington Redskins, Cousins has been resurrecting his career and leading the Vikings toward something special since his arrival as a free agent in March 2018. His professional dreams were challenged in six years with Washington, where despite compiling two Pro Bowl seasons and breaking numerous franchise records, he only had one season with nine wins and made just one postseason appearance.

Minnesota had faith in the Michigan State alum’s resume, signing him to a three-year, $84 million contract that’s twice been extended, and their bet has grown increasingly closer to paying off. In five seasons with the Vikings, Cousins has been one of the most reliable quarterbacks in the league and has them in their third postseason appearance together with Super Bowl contention on the mind.

He has amassed 1,877 completions (67.8%) for 20,934 yards and 155 touchdowns, all while setting new career highs and holding the Vikings’ record for consecutive games with a passing touchdown.

At the end of the regular season this fall, Cousins totaled 424 completions (65.9%) for 4,547 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions to earn the second-highest campaign of his 10-year career. His numbers got off to their fastest start in the same span, and he ranks fourth and fifth among active quarterbacks in the former two categories.

Despite this renewed success, confidence in Minnesota, and the arsenal of weapons at his disposal, critics still question the legitimacy of Cousins as a quarterback who can lead his team to victory under the brightest of lights. He’s jokingly been labeled a “1 o’clock quarterback” by certain NFL circles, but the Giants should still hold some respect for the veteran and the fiery streak he has taken the Vikings down in recent weeks leading up to the postseason.

Through ten seasons in the NFL, he has 290 attempts for 933 yards (3.2 average) and 19 touchdowns, with four of those seasons crossing 115 yards rushing. This year, those numbers sit at 31 rushes for 97 yards (3.1 average) and two touchdowns, his lowest total since the 2019 season.

Oct 6, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs in the 1st half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Running Backs

In the Minnesota backfield, the Vikings like to say they have a two-running back system, but most of their operation goes through lead rusher Dalvin Cook.

Playing in his sixth season with Minnesota Cook maintained his starting role due to a productive resume that features 73 games played with 1,282 carries for 5,993 yards (4.7 average) and 47 touchdowns. The former 2017 second-round pick has eclipsed 200 rushes and 1,000 yards in his last four campaigns, allowing him to rank among the top-10 running backs in overall stat lines.

This season, Cook appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and collected 264 carries for 1,173 yards (4.4 average) and eight touchdowns, the first two marks ranking him sixth and the latter 12th among active rushers, respectively. Eleven of his games this season have garnered at least 64 yards from scrimmage.

This season, Cook has 39 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns, the third-lowest mark of his career. If the pass goes a different direction, expect Cook to step up in pass protection and give it his all despite common mismatches on huge defensive edge rushers.

Behind Cook is fourth-year teammate Alexander Mattison. A former 2019 third-round pick out of Boise State, the 24-year-old Mattison has been a nice complementary ball carrier, earning at least 96 rushes and 434 yards on the ground in his last three seasons.

This year, Mattison accumulated 74 carries for 283 yards (3.8 average) and five touchdowns, the lowest single-season total in his career.