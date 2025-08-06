Number 32 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 32 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore No. 32 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
G/T Tommy Tomlin (1926), G/LB Len Younce (1941), T Al Blozis (1942-44)
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Al Blozis was more than just a hero for the New York Giants on the field. He was also a hero off it.
Born in Garfield, New Jersey, to Lithuanian immigrants, Blozis excelled in track and field at Georgetown University, where in 1941, he broke indoor records for the shot put competition as part of the 20th annual indoor track and field championships of the Intercollegiate AAAA.
As good as he was in track and field–Blozis was a USA Track and Field Hall of Fame inductee–football ended up being his calling after his attempts to enlist in the Army were rejected due to his hulking 6-foot-6 and 250-pound size, which at the time exceeded the Army's size regulations.
Blozis took up football instead, going to the Giants in the fifth round of the 1942 draft, and appearing in 23 games, all starts. He was such a force that he earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie and first-team All-Pro honors the following year.
Although his football career, which also included his catching a 15-yard touchdown pass as a rookie, barely stretched out to three seasons, Blozis was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-1940s team.
In 1944, he was a part of the Giants’ championship game against Green Bay at the Polo Grounds, which they lost. Shortly thereafter, Blozis, an Army 2nd lieutenant in the 28th Infantry Regiment in France, was sent overseas to take part in World War II combat operations.
Six weeks into his service, he went missing, but later was found to have been killed in the line of duty. Blozis, who was 26 years old at the time of his death, would receive a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart for his service.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
No Giants player has worn No. 32 since Blozis, who was honored for his contributions to the team and for his service to his country, which tragically cost him his life.
