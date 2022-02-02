PFF Reveals Its One Free Agent Giants Can't Afford to Lose

Skip to main content
Lorenzo Carter
New York Giants

PFF Reveals the One Free-Agent Giants Can't Afford to Lose

If the Giants have to pick one player that they absolutely MUST re-sign, Pro Football Focus thinks it should be this defender.

The New York Giants are projected to have 18 unrestricted free agents this off-season, and unlike in years past, there probably aren't many names on the list that the Giants, with their limited cap space, need to bend over backward to keep.

However, according to Brad Spielberg of Pro Football Focus, there is one free agent on the list that New York should make an effort to keep, and that is outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, of whom PFF writes:

The Giants have struggled to manufacture pressure off the edge over the last few seasons. Interior defender Leonard Williams has commanded a lot of attention, and there hasn't been much to speak of otherwise. Carter ruptured his Achilles in 2020 and missed some time in 2021 but flashed his potential to close out the season. Following a return from injury in Week 12, Carter generated a 15.8% pressure rate, eighth-best among edge defenders over the span.

Carter has been an interesting case in that he has flashed signs of being a keeper but has been unable to string together long stretches that make a team think they have to rush right out and sign him for the long term.

As a rookie in 2018, Carter finished third on the team in sacks with four and was first in tackles for loss with seven, all coming in 442 snaps played in a situational role.

In his second season, the former Georgia product figured out how to put together a pass rush plan and managed to have his best season as a pro. Playing in a career-high 723 snaps, Carter finished tied for second on the team in sacks (with Oshane Ximines) with a career-high 4.5, and his 13 quarterback hits were second behind Markus Golden's 27 (Golden was the team sack leader with 10,0 that season).

Carter looked like he was on his way toward greatness in the 2020 season, recording four quarterback hits, one sack, and two tackles for a loss in 234 defensive snaps before an Achilles injury ended his season early.

Then in 2021, Carter started slowly and was sidetracked for three weeks by a mid-year ankle injury. But in his final four games, Carter came through with at least one sack every week (he finished third on the team with five sacks) and 13 of his 29 tackles of the season.

That all being said, it's fair to wonder what precisely the Giants have in CArter. Can he be one-half of the starting pass rush along with Azeez Ojulari? Or do the Giants still need to find out more?

The answer is they probably need to find out more. Regardless if defensive coordinator Patrick Graham returns in 2022--Graham is being considered for the Vikings head coaching job--Carter needs to string together a solid and productive season, something he hasn't done for one reason or another. As such, a one-year prove-it deal might be the way to go, though chances are that won't necessarily get the job done.

What the Giants could do is offer Carter a two-year deal that, in essence, is structured like a one-year "prove-it" deal. Such a deal could be structured to allow for Carter to cash in on the first year of the deal and the Giants to bail with minimal damage in Year 2 if Carter, whose four-year career totals include 14.5 sacks, 153 total tackles, 21 tackles for a loss, 35 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles, doesn't deliver the goods.

