PFF Reveals Top 3 Giants Ahead of 2022 Season

The Giants didn't have much to show for in a 4-13 campaign, but these three players were chosen by PFF as key members for the season ahead.

Pro Football Focus revealed its list of the top three players for every NFL team ahead of the 2022 season. The top three choices for the New York Giants were their most consistent performers last year.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams, cornerback Adoree' Jackson, and left tackle Andrew Thomas were the popular analytics websites' choices. Those three players, who combine for $45.621 million or roughly 22.7 percent of the Giants' $200.334 million cap this year, were also among the most consistent Giants last season.

Of the three, PFF noted:

Thomas took a notable step forward in his second season out of Georgia last year, improving his PFF pass-blocking grade from 54.7 in 2020 to 82.1 last season. Williams isn’t enough of a pass-rush threat to warrant his status as the second-highest-paid interior defensive lineman in the NFL, but he can be counted on to play a high number of snaps with above-average play against both the run and pass. Jackson stands out as one of the more underrated cornerbacks in the league after earning 80.0-plus PFF coverage grades in each of his last two full seasons in 2019 and 2021.

Although others such as defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II, safety Xavier McKinney, offensive tackle Evan Neal, and edge Kayvon Thibodeaux were considered, it's hard to argue with the three choices PFF settled on.

Andrew Thomas

Giants Need Andrew Thomas Ready for Monday Night

Leonard Williams

Leonard Williams at Giants practice.

Adoree' Jackson

Nov 7, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J., USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) cannot catch a pass in the end zone as New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (22) defends at MetLife Stadium.

Thomas was the Giants' best offensive lineman last year and will be the only member from last year's starting unit to reprise his role. But more importantly, Thomas took a big step forward in his growth from his rookie season, especially in pass blocking, where he reduced the number of quarterback pressures allowed from 57 in his rookie campaign to 18.

With Thomas having again had surgery on his ankle that last year cost him four games, the hope is that he can become a pillar in the Giants' latest edition of the offensive line.

Williams, who last season was in the first year of a three-year, $63 million deal, didn't match his 11.0 sack season from the year prior. His 6.5 sacks were second on the team behind rookie edge rusher Azeez Ojulari.

But that doesn't mean Williams, who turns 28 next month, was less impactful. He delivered at least 45 total pressures for the seventh straight year, despite dealing with an elbow injury suffered in the second half of the season that initially threatened his availability.

A force against the run, Williams finished with a career-high 81 combined tackles, often fighting off double teams attempting to stunt his forward charge. An every-down player, Williams was simply a handful for opponents to deal with all season long. 

With the addition of rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux to a defense that includes Ojulari, it wouldn't be surprising if Williams no longer has to face double teams to slow down his pass rush.

One of the more hotly debated free-agent acquisitions by the previous regime, given the contract he received, Jackson got off to a slow start. After about a month, he found his groove, only to deal with injuries that kept him out of five of the last seven games of the year.

Still, when the season ended, Jackson had allowed opposing receivers a career-low completion rate (55.7 percent) and had matched his career-low touchdowns allowed (two) while also recording his first interception since he had two in 2018. In all, Jackson finished with a career-best 73.4 NFL coverage rating.

And now, with the team having moved on from James Bradberry, Jackson, a former first-round draft pick by the Titans, is being viewed as the team's No. 1 cornerback.

The Giants will need optimal contributions from everyone if they're to begin reversing their misfortunes. But for a team that last year limped to a 4-13 record, it's nice to know that they have some core pieces that rose from the ashes to go along with the new faces added this off-season.

