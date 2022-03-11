Skip to main content
Pro Football Focus Names This Pending UFA as the "Perfect" Signing for Giants

There's no question that the Giants need some help on the defensive side of the ball, which is likely why Pro Football Focus named this pending free agent as a low-cost prospect to help get Don Martindale's defense off on the right foot.

There's no such thing as "perfect" in the world in which we live, but plenty of things come frighteningly close to perfection. And according to Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus, the perfect veteran free agent signing for the New York Giants this off-season isn't an offensive lineman but someone from the other side of the ball.

That would be Texans defensive end Jacob Martin, who will hit free agency next week. Notes Linsey of his selection:

The Giants have several young options on the edge, including 2021 second-round selection Azeez Ojulari, but there's still a need for more pass-rushing juice. The problem is that New York doesn't have a lot of cap space to work with, and high-end pass rushers command cap space in free agency.

Martin, 26, could be an under-the-radar signing to help bolster the Giants' pass rush. Martin is explosive off the ball and does a good job of using his hands to get into the backfield. He is coming off a career-high 38 pressures in the largest role of his career in 2021.

It's difficult to dispute any statement claiming the Giants need more pass-rushing help despite finishing in the middle of the pack in sacks last season. But there are several reasons why Martin, who indeed would be a fit for a defense that calls the 3-4 alignment its base, isn't quite the "perfect" free agent for the Giants.

For one, this year's draft class is loaded with edge-rushing talent that can likely be had for even less money than what a veteran like Martin might command. Imagine if, for example, Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux were to fall to the Giants at No. 5 (a possibility)--would the Giants pass up a chance to grab a guy who has the potential to be the "Batman" of their pass rush?

Some unknown factors could sway what the Giants do in free agency on the defensive side of the ball. For starters, how do they view the limited sample sizes they saw on tape of Quincy Roche and Elerson Smith, two young pass rushers brimming with potential?

And if the Giants do move on from cornerback James Bradberry, wouldn't that mean their priorities shift to stocking up talent on the back end that can hold its overage long enough for the guys up front to get home?

But let's get back to Martin and what he could potentially bring to a defense. Martin has appeared in 61 games with 15 starts. He's recorded 64 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 24 quarterback hits, and 13.5 sacks as a situational pass rusher.

That's not bad production for Martin, originally drafted in the sixth round by Seattle in 2018 before being traded to the Texans a year later.

Martin might make for a nice fringe signing in a year with a healthy salary cap picture. However, with the Giants strapped for cash this year, it might behoove them to spend their money wisely--and not on a player playing a position where the draft class has more than adequate depth. 

