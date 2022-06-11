Skip to main content

New York Giants Reader Mailbag: Leadership, the Quarterback and More

Let's open up the mailbag to see what's on people's minds following the conclusion of the spring practices.

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com or post it in our new forum (free registration required) under Reader Mailbag Questions. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness.

(From Reneiro T.) Do you have insight (and the freedom to discuss) regarding the new leadership's short-term and long-term goals? Although they are giving Jones a shot, it appears he's only got a year to be a part of any short-term goals, let alone any long-term ones. I assume that if Jones shows no improvement by Week 7-8, he'll either be allowed to continue playing and become the tank commander or bench/cut him. Either way, this means a new QB. So in their plan, are they building a system that requires a specific type of QB, or will they change their system based on available QBs?

What's up, Reneiro? The ultimate goal is to win a Super Bowl, so you can say that's the long-term goal. The short-term goal is to rebuild and reprogram the football program and personnel evaluation process to put them in the best possible position.

It starts with how they'll be asked to scout players. Then it comes down to managing a healthy salary cap and ensuring that the coaching staff has the right players. The staff is also tasked with developing young talent. That's it in a nutshell--no different than any other program.

As for Jones, you can't look at the situation in a vacuum. What if he struggles because the injury bug wipes out his receiving targets? I think we need to wait and see how things unfold before jumping ahead and saying that they'll be looking for a new quarterback next year.

(From Andrew G.) Say the Giants go 7-10. Jones struggles initially but picks it up and shows big progress in the last five games. Do you think the Giants will franchise him or try and get a deal done?

What's up, Andrew? You can't attach a won-loss record to Daniel's future because any number of factors can sway the record that is not directly tied to the quarterback.

Here is the bottom line with Daniel Jones and his future here. He needs to show forward progress. Is he going to have dips along the way? Yes. But how does he respond? Is he better in Week 18 than he was in Week 1? There are any number of variables, and what I'll say is I think we'll all know if the Giants are going to press on with him or go in another direction--and it's not going to necessarily be tied into the won-loss record.

(From Tommy C.) Are you as concerned as I am that Jones's top three receivers weren't available all spring?

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

(from left) New York Giants tackle Korey Cunningham (79), wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) and quarterback Jake Fromm (17) celebrate Slayton's touchdown catch in the second half. The Giants lose to Washington, 22-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: OL Korey Cunningham

Can reserve offensive tackle Korey Cunningham hold off the hungry youngsters vying for his roster spot?

By Patricia Traina2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Nov 28, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants inside linebacker Tae Crowder (48) intercepts a pass in front of free safety Xavier McKinney (29) during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: ILB Tae Crowder

Can Tae Crowder, Mr. Irrelevant 2020, hang on to his roster spot?

By Patricia Traina20 hours ago
20 hours ago
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) participates in the organized team activities (OTAs) at the training center in East Rutherford on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Play
Big Blue+

Can Giants Get the Best Version of Daniel Jones?

We begin looking at some of the most pressing questions across the Giants' 2022 training camp roster, starting with the quarterbacks.

By Patricia Traina20 hours ago
20 hours ago

What's good, Tommy? No, I'm not. If this had been training camp, I would have been. But I'm not going to sweat it that three veteran receivers missed most of the spring while rehabbing--and yes, I include Kadarius Toney in that group.

(From Pete M.) Do you know why the Giants canceled the last day of their minicamp?

What's good, Pete? No reason was ever given, but I suspect that the coaches felt they could cut things short because the Giants had an extra minicamp back in April, plus they had made progress in the spring. My first clue that the third day would be canceled came when they took off the helmets and went through the camp at a walkthrough pace.

(From Mike T.) Do you think Andrew Thomas will be ready by Week 1?

I sure hope so. Anything can happen, and Week 1 is so far away, so I would think so if he rests it.

(From Sam Z.) Not a football question, but I hope you'll answer anyway. What's your go-to topping on pizza, and what topping do you avoid?

"Sam I am," thank you for the chuckle and the different question. I've been trying to be a good girl, so I stay with a plain pie when I get pizza. But I love, love, love meatball as a topping when I go with a red pie (I also love the "Blanca" pie as a change of pace.)

As for what I don't like, I'm not big on pepperoni or sausage, which I find greasy. I also don't like anchovies or mushrooms on pizza.

 

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

(from left) New York Giants tackle Korey Cunningham (79), wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) and quarterback Jake Fromm (17) celebrate Slayton's touchdown catch in the second half. The Giants lose to Washington, 22-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: OL Korey Cunningham

By Patricia Traina2 hours ago
Nov 28, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants inside linebacker Tae Crowder (48) intercepts a pass in front of free safety Xavier McKinney (29) during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: ILB Tae Crowder

By Patricia Traina20 hours ago
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) participates in the organized team activities (OTAs) at the training center in East Rutherford on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Big Blue+

Can Giants Get the Best Version of Daniel Jones?

By Patricia Traina20 hours ago
New York Giants wide receiver Keelan Doss (5) catches the ball during mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Transactions

Giants Sign WR Keelan Doss; Waive LB T.J. Brunson

By Giants Country News Desk23 hours ago
May 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive back Jashaun Corbin (25) practices a drill during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: RB Jashaun Corbin

By Gene ClemonsJun 10, 2022
Carter Coughlin
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: LB Carter Coughlin

By Brandon OlsenJun 10, 2022
UK FS Yusuf Corker dives on the ball in the end zone for a touchdown during the University of Kentucky football game against UT Martin at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: S Yusuf Corker

By Brandon OlsenJun 9, 2022
New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) and linebacker Jihad Ward (55) dance during mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

Jihad Ward Reveals His "Special Mission" on Giants' Defense

By Patricia TrainaJun 9, 2022