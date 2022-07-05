Reassessing Giants First Off-season Under General Manager Joe Schoen

3. Let most of the unrestricted free agents walk.

The Giants had 22 unrestricted free agents: offensive linemen Nate Solder (tackle), Will Hernandez (guard), Korey Cunningham (tackle); Billy Price (center) and Matt Skura (interior); defensive linemen Austin Johnson and Danny Shelton; tight ends Evan Engram and Levine Toilolo; safeties Jabrill Peppers and Nate Ebner; receivers John Ross, Dante Pettis, and C.J. Board, guard Will Hernandez; quarterback Mike Glennon; defensive back Keion Crossen; fullback Eli Penny; long snapper Casey Kreiter; inside linebackers Benardrick McKinney, Reggie Ragland, and Jaylon Smith; and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter.

Sure enough, they let most of them walk and not just because of the cap. The ones they retained—Cunningham, Board, and Kreiter—were on one-year contracts. They also reportedly tried to retain Austin Johnson and Lorenzo Carter, but those players chose to move on.

Otherwise, Schoen brought in a select number of replacements at the positions where the team lost depth on one-year veteran minimum deals, the lone exception being offensive lineman Mark Glowinski. Just about every player the team brought in had some sort of prior connection to the coaching staff.

That strategy reminds one of how when a chain restaurant opens a new location, the corporate office usually sends in trainers to help make sure things get up and running as smoothly as possible before said trainers are ultimately replaced by longer-term employees.

Considering the Giants would go on to draft additional reinforcements at the positions where they added veteran depth, which appears to be how Schoen views the situation.

4. Get a solid backup quarterback.

The criteria I outlined for the backup quarterback included having a lot of games logged as a starter with a winning record or as close to a .500 record as possible, having a strong arm and decent enough mobility; and having a reasonable price tag.

The Giants found that guy in Tyrod Taylor, who spent time with the Bills early in Schoen’s tenure as assistant general manager. Taylor has started in 53 of the 78 games he's played and has a 26-25-1 record as a starter. During the spring, he showed he has a strong enough arm and can move as well as anyone in the pocket and on designed rollouts.

Best of all, his price tag was indeed reasonable. Taylor's deal is a two-year $11 million contract with a $4.2 million signing bonus and $100,000 total in workout bonuses, and up to $6 million in play-time-related incentives that can push the deal upwards of $18 million. That means if Daniel Jones goes down with another injury or doesn’t pan out, the Giants have built-in mechanisms to allow Taylor’s pay to go from “backup” status to “starter” caliber.