Reassessing the Giants' 2019 Draft Class

Most probably agree that Daniel Jones was drafted a bit higher than projected, though, at the time, there was concern he might not last until No. 17, the Giants' second of two first-round picks going into that draft.

With Eli Manning near the end of his career and Justin Herbert having decided to return to school rather than declare for the draft, the Giants selected Jones, who has flashed at times but has also been stunted by the team's failure to surround him with solid talent, including upfront.

Regardless if Jones was "overdrafted"--and where he was drafted is not his fault, by the way--the more significant "sin" by the Giants' previous regime was the failure to provide the support he's needed to thrive.

From not building a brick wall of an offensive line to waiting to add some skyscraper receivers to changing the scheme on him every other year and neutering his aggressiveness, it speaks volumes to the resolve and determination of Jones to make it as an NFL quarterback.

Jones is at a crossroads in his career after the team declined his option season. He can be a quarterback the team can win with, but will he ever be an elite player worthy of a top-six draft selection? His past play shows no sign of that being the case.