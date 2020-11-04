A Closer Look at Shane Lemieux's Debut as an NFL Starter
Patricia Traina
There have been many rookie performances that have created some excitement among the Giants faithful. Still, any time one of those performances has to do with a unit that has struggled to find consistency, such as the offensive line, all antennae are raised for potential breakthrough prospects.
Thus far, young Matt Peart, the third-round pick, has shown himself worthy of the rotation snaps he’s received thus far from the coaching snaps. And this past week, fifth-round pick Shane Lemieux also put together a solid showing filling in for Will Hernandez at left guard while the veteran recovers from COVID-19.