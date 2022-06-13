Skip to main content

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: DL Justin Ellis

Justin Ellis is another defensive player with experience playing in Wink Martindale's scheme. He's also someone that is expected to play a big role on the defensive front this year.

 

New York Giants defensive lineman Justin Ellis is one of the most experienced veterans to sign with the team this offseason. A fourth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech by the Raiders, Ellis's career path has been an interesting one.

Standing 6-foot-1 and 334 pounds, Ellis seemed destined to play a nose tackle role at the next level. During his rookie season, Ellis played 627 snaps on defense with just 31 in the A gap. Since then, Ellis has taken on more of that nose tackle role he was projected to play in college.

Ellis isn’t just one of the more experienced additions to the Giants in terms of time in the NFL. He's also the most experienced defender on the roster when working with new Giants Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale. From the end of the 2019 season through the 2021 season, Ellis was with Martindale during their shared time in Baltimore.

What He Brings

Aug 19, 2020; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Ellis (71) stands on the field during the morning session of training camp at Under Armour Performance Center.

Ellis is the type of player that has proven he’s capable of lining up in multiple spots along the defensive line in this Wink Martindale scheme. In 2021, he lined up a relatively equal amount on the shoulder of the offensive line’s center or just in the middle of the center and guard.

While he can line up in different spots, Ellis is a bit of a one-trick pony as far as his actual skill set goes. Over the past two seasons, he has been on the field for 426 snaps as a pass-rusher, and he’s generated just 12 pressures and one quarterback hit.

As a run defender, however, Ellis has proven himself valuable with just three missed tackles over the past two seasons and 16 stops. While Ellis will isn't quite in the elite run-stopping category, he could help this Giants defense improve upon last year when they allowed 4.5 yards per carry.

His Contract

Dec 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Justin Ellis (71) chases Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ellis signed a one-year, minimum salary Benefit deal worth $1,272,500. The guaranteed money on Ellis’ contract is $337,500, so if the Giants cut ties with Ellis before the season, there would be a dead cap hit of $337,500. The move would also clear up $710,000 in cap space.

Ellis currently accounts for just .5% of the salary cap in 2022 and is slated to have the 31st biggest cap hit on the Giants roster. He is the second-highest-paid defensive tackle on the Giants roster.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Aug 19, 2020; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Ellis (71) rushes the passer during individual position drills during the morning session of training camp at Under Armour Performance Center.

At this point in his career, Ellis is a player with few question marks, as the Giants coaching staff knows the talent they have in Ellis and have a plan for him.

Whether that means Ellis should be considered a potential starting nose tackle allowing Dexter Lawrence to work more as a 3-technique or as a rotational player who comes in on expected rushing downs remains to be seen.

The important part is that the Giants got a player that they know can fill a role on a very affordable contract without any long-term commitment or cap impact and who knows the defensive system. They also have someone who can mentor younger players, such as D.J. Davidson, who could one day compete for that role. 

