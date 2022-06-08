Giants Running Back Saquon Barkley Makes Heartfelt Admission

Saquon Barkley opened up and confessed that his confidence in his on-field ability took a hit last year.

When the New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley first put on his No. 26 jersey last year after missing most of 2020 with a torn ACL, he hoped to be better than ever before.

Except he wasn't quite the same player, let alone better than before, an admission Barkley made when he met with reporters on Wednesday when asked what the most significant difference is for him in terms of his growth.

"I would say the difference was I was a way more confident player in college and early in my career than I was before the last year and then last year. Now I'm getting that back, starting to get that swagger back," Barkley said.

It's been a long road indeed for Barkley, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft. Once viewed as a can't-miss prospect and a potential Hall of Fame-caliber running back by the Giants' previous regime, Barkley, thanks to injuries, has been anything but.

After recording over 2,000 all-purpose yards as a rookie and back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons, Barkley's attempt to build on that success came crashing down around him in his third season.

Five quarters into that season, Barley suffered a devastating and season-ending torn ACL that required reconstructive surgery. Vowing to come back better and stronger than ever, Barkley, a team captain, and arguably the Giants' best skill position player worked his tail off in rehab while his teammates tried to soldier on without him.

Saquon Barkley Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK Saquon Barkley Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports Saquon Barkley Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, Barkley completed his goal of making it back from that injury, but all too often, he just didn't look like the same player he was before the injury. When he finally appeared to start trusting his knee again, he would suffer a sprained ankle that cost him four games and put him back to square one.

If all that wasn't enough, the Giants' coaching staff of the last two years that replaced the one that was here when Barkley was drafted, got away from asking him to do what he does best, which is operating in space.

So after receiving 194 passing game targets in his first season, of which he caught 143, Barkley, not counting the nine targets in 2020, only saw 57 pass targets, of which he caught 41 balls last year.

With a new and more innovative staff in place, Barkley is looking forward to being the Barkley of old. A big emphasis has been placed on getting him out into space where his elusiveness can be dangerous. Already head coach Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka have had the former Penn State star line up all over the formation--in the slot, the backfield, and out wide--and he's been making plays all spring long no matter where he lines up.

"He's got good hands, he’s a good route runner, a good runner," Daboll said. "Try to use him the best way we can."

And Barkley loves every moment, every challenge that has come with what appears to be a very big role in the offense.

"I'm very excited," he said. "I think this offense is going to put our playmakers in position to make plays, whether it's post-snap, pre-snap, just giving us looks so we can good out there and let our talent go and work. I'm excited not only for myself but also for all the playmakers on this team, the offensive line, and the team in general."

But he's incredibly excited to see his role as a receiver expand.

"Anytime for me -- I feel like whenever I can get the ball in space, I feel like that's where I'm at my best," Barkley said. "I feel like no matter what, I feel like I've got the confidence now whether it’s in between the tackles, outside tackles, out wide or whatever, especially when you have confidence in your body again. I feel like I'm capable of helping the team, but especially in space."

While Barkley's confidence has grown, he's also smart enough to know that there is still a lot of work to be done and a long way to go.

"You can't get too high on it because it's just minicamp right now, but all the little stuff in gaining confidence here, in this break that we have, hopefully, catapults and pushes me through camp and to the regular season and beyond, hopefully," he said.

And he's not only looking forward to what the coaches have in store for him in the coming weeks and months, but he also believes that the team is going to be something special.

"I feel like we have something special here, but like I always say, got to take one day at a time."

