Sifting Through New York Giants' Wide Receiver Competition

When it comes to the wide receivers group, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll isn't so interested in having the best guy at a specific role, e.g., slot, X, etc., but rather, the best guys, period.

The decision might not be easy considering how receivers at the bottom of the depth chart have been standing up and making plays. And Daboll has taken notice.

"The guys that have been out there and producing--Collin Johnson, David Sills--they’ve stepped their game up," Daboll said. "And they're right in the mix, not just to make a team but to play."

It remains to be seen if the Giants are sincere about that or if they're holding roster spots aside for guys like Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, and Sterling Shepard, all of whom have done little to nothing this summer due to health-related issues or other factors.

"Everybody's got to earn their job, earn their role, do a good job of the things they need to do, and make the most of their opportunities when they get them," Daboll said.

Let's tap into Inside Football's latest rundown of those players at the bottom of the receiver depth chart and try to gauge who might have a legitimate chance of sticking around. (Reeiver analysis by Bob Folger.)

C.J. Board: Board didn’t get any targets this week in very limited offensive snaps and left the game in the second quarter with a rib injury. The more this preseason has progressed, the least likely Board’s chances are of making this team. There are several better possession receivers ahead of him, while his special teams play leaks holes every week.

Collin Johnson: Johnson impressed for the second consecutive week and seems to have worked his way into the receiver rotation with his size, hands, and playmaking ability. His big reception was a 24-yard catch on a deep crossing route. We liked how he attacked this throw into a tight window. Johnson ran several more sharp, physical, possession-type patterns and finished reliably. This youngster is also a fine special teams performer who attacks how he plays the game at every turn.

David Sills V: Sills’ best performance as a Giant saw him notch 56 yards on five receptions, one of which was a gorgeous back shoulder catch for 20 yards on which Sills gave his quarterback a soft place to throw this ball, albeit against Cincinnati’s second team defense. Sills’ 11.2 yards per catch this week was a big plus, as was the fact that three of his five receptions produced first downs. And if that wasn't enough for Sills to solidify his case, he finished off his productive contribution with several positive run-game blocks on the edge on the offense’s first-half scoring drive.

Alex Bachman: Bachman’s huge game this week--122 yards on 11 catches--got everyone’s attention, but is it enough for him to make the 53-man roster when there are two high draft picks in front of him who plays the same (slot) position? The numbers don't favor him, but he's not going down without a fight. Bachman made plays all over the field, including two touchdown catches where he broke tackles on the way into the end zone. He consistently found space when it was provided, beat press coverage when warranted, and not a single throw into his hands hit the ground. It was clean and, at times, physical.

Richie James: This diminutive vet worked his short-area magic against an early zone to find a spot and latch onto an efficient 8-yard pass. James was also smart to break his route on a broken play and shake open, but his lack of stature hurt when he couldn’t haul in a high throw. James hasn't shown much as a returner, which is surprising, and he's another slot type on a team with a bunch of slot receivers that stack the numbers against him.

Markus Kemp: This big-bodied, fast and physical wideout keeps getting chances this preseason because of his unusual athletic package. However, he is still raw and has had trouble getting on the same page with his quarterbacks. Against the Bengals, he had a chance in the back of the end zone, getting open, but he slowed his path across the end zone, which messed up his opening, and then dove for an uncatchable ball when he failed to give his quarterback a target to throw to. This young man has size and speed, but his game lacks feel and intangibles. He’s a natural for the practice squad on raw talent alone, but he’s nowhere ready to be relied upon.

Keelan Doss: Doss made the catch of the night in the third quarter when he made a leaping, diving catch of a back shoulder throw for 20 yards. It was a spectacular, one-handed catch against contact. Doss finished with three catches for 34 yards, improving his desultory performance last week. He is a physical blocker and possession receiver who hasn’t been reliable enough this preseason. Still, the numbers might be working against him regarding earning a spot on the initial 53-man roster.

Very Early Roster Prediction: Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Wan'Dale Robinson, Sterling Shepard, Collin Johnson, David Sills V.

