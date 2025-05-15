Surprising Must-do Move Suggested for Giants
As the New York Giants work diligently on figuring out how to present a more explosive offense that competes in the modern NFL, part of that equation involves having the right pieces who have what it takes to elevate the group's level of play.
The main issue in that regard was the quarterback position, and the Giants wasted very little time addressing that void with three new players, two veterans in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to steer the ship for 2025, and drafting Jaxson Dart to serve as the future apprentice for head coach Brian Daboll.
The franchise also took strides toward further improving the depth of the offensive line and maintaining some of its quality talent in the wide receivers room, but there still seems to be one position group that hasn't risen to the level that the team had hoped. That is the Giants' tight end room, which is still searching for a true receiving threat to join the ranks.
Over the past four drafts, the Giants have selected three tight ends between the fourth and seventh rounds. They drafted Daniel Bellinger with the 112th pick in 2022 and followed it up two years later with Theo Johnson out of Penn State (107th) and Thomas Fidone II from Nebraska (219th) in this past spring's draft in Green Bay.
Yet none of the three players have mirrored the more impressive outputs they've had at the college level, which is why a new Pro Football Focus analysis suggests the Giants tab one more tight end option to bolster the competition that will likely ensue in training camp.
"The Giants currently house a pair of young tight ends in Daniel Bellinger and Theo Johnson, but neither has managed to produce a PFF receiving grade above 58.0," PFF writer Mason Cameron said. "While there is no shortage of quality pass catchers in New York, the offense could use a big-bodied threat in the receiving game."
Among the three aforementioned players, Johnson was arguably the tight end position member who came into East Rutherford with the highest upside for the Giants' offense.
The Penn State product was one of the best players in FBS play in 2023 and flashed a gifted blend of athleticism and hands to run sharp routes and challenge defenses at the second and third levels with his size.
After notching 34 catches for 341 yards and seven touchdowns in his final season with the Nittany Lions, Johnson struggled to adapt to New York's system and impact the scoreboard similarly.
Johnson also only played in 12 games before suffering a foot injury, capping off his rookie debut with just 29 catches on 43 targets for 331 yards and one touchdown that ranked fourth on the team.
For Bellinger, the arrival of other names has slowly pushed him down the depth chart and out of the mix for a share in the passing game.
He joined the Giants and was a steady contributor as both a receiver and blocker in his first two seasons, but he receded to just 14 catches for 125 yards in 17 games as he became more of a decent run blocker in heavy packages in 2024.
Despite having a bunch of exciting targets for quarterback Russell Wilson to unleash his token deep balls to on the perimeter, it wouldn't be surprising if the Giants wanted to get more production out of their athletic tight ends and deploy them in select 22-personnel looks if it made sense with the matchup.
So, going after another tight end who can spark a greater level of competition this summer might just be the lasting offensive move that general manager Joe Schoen needs to consider as he reevaluates the current roster, which needs to be better than the 32nd-place finish they had last season.
In that spirit, the analysis throws one familiar name into the air for New York to consider: veteran Gerald Everett, who is now back on the open market after spending time with the Chicago Bears. Everett has ties to Wilson from their days in Seattle in 2021, and the two found a way to get the most out of the journeyman tight end.
With a 115.0 passer rating when targeted that year, Everett tallied 48 catches for 478 yards and four touchdowns. In his entire career, the 31-year-old has made at least 33 catches six times and over 400 yards on five occasions, with 17 touchdowns scored to remain an underrated face in certain teams' offenses that needed a physical guy to draw attention away from the top talents.
Everett could come in and provide that second tight end with Johnson, giving the Giants a chance to run 22-personnel packages or extend them out wide into the slots to stretch the field and open up opportunities for Malik Nabers or Wan' Dale Robinson to do their thing. He has experience playing from everywhere on the field, and there is never enough versatility for success.
The move makes sense from a need standpoint. Having a familiar face will further usher the Wilson era into MetLife Stadium. Perhaps then, the Giants will have a more fully rounded offensive attack that makes other teams take them more seriously this season.
