TE Rysen John: New York Giants Training Camp Preview

New York Giants Training Camp Preview - TE Rysen John

Rysen John decided to stick with the Giants and the NFL despite having had options to jump to the CFL as a receiver. Is he any closer to making the 53-man roster?
Author:
Publish date:

Rysen John deserves a lot of credit.

The former receiver out of Simon Fraser University in Canada has decided to forgo an opportunity to participate in the CFL. Last year, John was selected by the Calgary Stampeders in the third round of the CFL draft, presumably to continue his career as a receiver, a career where, at one point, he led the GNAC in receiving yards (861), receiving touchdowns (10) and total receptions (53).

Instead, The 6'7", 220-pound John will continue competing on the Giants training camp roster where he's now in Year 2 of a conversion plan to move from receiver to tight end--both very crowded position rooms, by the way.

What He Brings

John, who is among the long-shot candidates on the Giants roster at tight end, has one thing that coaches cannot teach.

That would be size. At 6'7", John has a tremendous catch radius plus the height to outduel defenders for contested catches. But the one drawback in John's game is going to be as a blocker.

Unless he added some bulk to his 220-pound frame, even thinking of asking him to execute any in-line blocking assignments against bigger defensive ends and outside linebackers is asking for trouble.

His Contract

John is signed to a two-year reserve/futures deal worth $1.49 million. He'll count for $657,500 against this year's cap, and if he doesn't make the roster, the team will only be charged $2,500 in dead money this year and $2,500 in dead money next year since he would be a post-June 1 transaction.

Roster Projection/Expectations

The Giants are very well stocked with tall receiving tight ends on the roster, so much so that it's hard to envision there being a spot on the 53-man roster for John, who appears headed for another year on the practice squad. 

