The Most Concerning Thing About the Giants' Roster
Unless a football team is a player or two away from making a run, it's next to impossible for a general manager to fill every hole.
Giants general manager Joe Schoen is no different. Inheriting a four-win team with one of the worst salary cap situations in recent memory, Schoen was forced to prioritize resources. He opted to devote the bulk of his cap space (both to free agents and the incoming rookie draft class) to the offensive line.
That move was non-negotiable, especially after seeing quarterback Daniel Jones bounced around like a pinball for his first three seasons. But there is another looming move that Schoen will be forced to make because of the team's horrific cap situation that could create significant problems for the Giants down the line.
