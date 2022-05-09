Skip to main content

The Most Concerning Thing About the Giants' Roster

General Manager Joe Schoen did many good things to improve a four-win team last year, but there remains one major lingering concern that could come back to hurt the Giants.

Unless a football team is a player or two away from making a run, it's next to impossible for a general manager to fill every hole.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen is no different. Inheriting a four-win team with one of the worst salary cap situations in recent memory, Schoen was forced to prioritize resources. He opted to devote the bulk of his cap space (both to free agents and the incoming rookie draft class) to the offensive line.

That move was non-negotiable, especially after seeing quarterback Daniel Jones bounced around like a pinball for his first three seasons. But there is another looming move that Schoen will be forced to make because of the team's horrific cap situation that could create significant problems for the Giants down the line.

Oct 24, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) reacts after an interception against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at MetLife Stadium.

That move also involves the anticipated release of cornerback James Bradberry, who, even though his numbers in 2021 weren't as good as those in his 2020 Pro Bowl season, is still the best cornerback the Giants have. Smart teams don't cut their best players, which would probably explain why the Giants have taken this long to bring the Bradberry situation to a head.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu (OL14) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

Giants Film Room Anaysis: IOL Joshua Ezeudu

Nick Falato zooms in on third-round pick Joshua Ezeudu's tape.

By Nick FalatoMay 8, 2022
May 8, 2022
Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmets of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) resting on equipment case on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
Play
Draft

Giants Projected to Land Two Comp Picks for 2023 Draft

But the Giants still don't have an extra first round pick for 2023 in case they need a quarterback.

By Patricia TrainaMay 7, 2022
May 7, 2022
Mailbox
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Mailbag: "Concerns and Hopes" Edition

Let's check in with the readers to see what's on everyone's minds.

By Patricia TrainaMay 7, 2022
May 7, 2022

Schoen, who last week during an interview with WFAN said that a resolution regarding Bradberry would probably be coming sooner than later, is thought to have explored all avenues to salvage the situation.

In retrospect, a trade market was never a realistic option, not if Schoen was looking for something better than the third-round draft pick offer he reportedly received in a proposal.

Teams knew that they had the draft available to them if they wanted to get a younger, less expensive option. Look no further than the $7.04 million cap hit Sauce Gardner, chosen fourth overall by the Jets, will cost his team--far less than Bradberry's $13.4 million base salary alone.

 

1 / 4

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu (OL14) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Big Blue+

Giants Film Room Anaysis: IOL Joshua Ezeudu

By Nick FalatoMay 8, 2022
Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmets of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) resting on equipment case on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
Draft

Giants Projected to Land Two Comp Picks for 2023 Draft

By Patricia TrainaMay 7, 2022
Mailbox
Big Blue+

New York Giants Mailbag: "Concerns and Hopes" Edition

By Patricia TrainaMay 7, 2022
Nov 20, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Jashaun Corbin (0) runs against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium.
Draft

Four Intriguing New York Giants UDFAs to Watch

By Patricia TrainaMay 6, 2022
Future Giants first round drft picks Kayvon Thibodeaux (left) and Evan Neal arrive on the red carpet at the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Big Blue+

Giants' First-round Picks Were Destined to Ascend Together

By Patricia TrainaMay 5, 2022
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones walks off the field aye the end of the game as the Denver Broncos came to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ and beat the New York Giants 27-13 in the first game of the 2021 season on September 12, 2021.
News

Joe Schoen Makes Bold Proclamation About Giants' Quarterback Situation

By Patricia TrainaMay 5, 2022
James Bradberry
News

Giants GM Joe Schoen Says Resolution Could Be Coming Soon on James Bradberry

By Patricia TrainaMay 4, 2022
Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Big Blue+

Resetting the Giants' Post-Draft Depth Chart

By Patricia TrainaMay 4, 2022