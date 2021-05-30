Training Camp Profile: OLB Lorenzo Carter

If New York Giants OLB Lorenzo Carter can pick up where he left off last season following an Achilles injury, the Giants pass rush, which wasn't that bad last year, is going to get a significant shot in the arm that makes it even better.

New York Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter's NFL career is like a menu item that grows on you only to be taken away and leaving you longing for more.

A third-round draft pick out of Georgia in 2018, Carter showed flashes of being a quality NFL edge rusher in his first two seasons but never quite got to the level expected of him.

In 20 games over his first two years playing for then defensive coordinator James Bettcher, Carter accumulated 5.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits as he struggled to adapt to playing more snaps inside in the scheme, a move that wasn't an ideal fit for his skill set.

When Bettcher wasn't retained and Patrick Graham was brought in, he tweaked the recipe by moving Carter to more 7-technique play where Carter's going against a tight end proved to be a far better matchup.

Carter responded accordingly, recording four hits and one sack in five games before an Achilles injury ended his availability.

Given that sample size, it's hard not to want to see more of this young pass rusher.

What He Brings

Carter's maturation as an NFL pass rusher has been a slow but rewarding process. Early in his career, he was doing a little bit of everything but was thinking a little too much.

Now that the game has begun to slow down for him, Carter showed significant improvement in his run contain and was rushing the passer with a plan versus blindly charging like a bull in a china shop.

All that aside, what seemed to click for Carter was his recognition skills. Before his injury, he started making savvy plays, recognizing opportunities to blow up plays, and playing his edge contain more aggressively.

Having caught up to the game's speed, Carter was thinking less out there and playing at a faster speed.

That he could get on the field for the OTAs is a very positive development, considering Achilles injuries can be tricky to predict.

That he was out there also speaks to how dedicated Carter must have been in attacking his rehab, much in the same way he worked to improve his edge-rushing attack in each of his first three seasons as a pro.

His Contract

In the final year of his four-year, $4,083,482 rookie deal, Carter will count for $2,445,451 against this year's cap.

Roster Projection/Expectations

With Carter looking to be well ahead of schedule in his return from a torn Achilles, there's no reason to think that he won't be out there in Week 1 to hopefully pick up where he left off.

And don't let Carter's demeanor fool you. Last year he was sporting a very hungry attitude, determined to show people that he had finally turned the corner and could be a legitimate NFL edge rusher.

With that having been taken away from him, Carter will be on a mission to rally crank up his game as he looks to deliver his first full NFL season in his career.