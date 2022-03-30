What the Giants Are Getting in OL Max Garcia

The Giants added another veteran interior offensive lineman to their team in former Cardinals Max Garcia. Coach Gene Clemons looks at his strengths and weaknesses.

In an interesting development, the Giants signed former Arizona Cardinals guard Max Garcia on the same day that the Cardinals signed former Giants guard Will Hernandez.

Garcia is a seven-year NFL veteran who is only 30 years old. He was originally drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fourth round and made 41 starts at left guard over his four-year tenure with them, including back-to-back seasons where he started every game.

Injuries derailed his trajectory for the Broncos and then the Cardinals. Last season, Garcia filled in at guard and center due to injuries to starters and was named a Pro Bowl alternate.

Garcia is the fourth interior offensive lineman that the Giants have signed. Mark Glowinski was signed from the Colts; Jon Feliciano from the Bills; and Jamil Douglas, who spent last season with Washington and Buffalo.

Signing yet another interior lineman who has played guard and center indicates that the Giants don’t plan on addressing the interior early in the draft or possibly at all, even though they have the draft capital to add starters at the position. It seems they have decided that they want to go the veteran route and see how everything shakes out in training camp.

Garcia has the potential to be a starter and is still young enough to be a factor for the next few seasons if healthy. Let's take a look at his overall game.

Strengths: Versatility and Fight

One thing that is certain about Garcia is that he’s a fighter. He is the definition of a “foxhole” guy. He has elite-level power and explosion. That is evident by his background as a shot put thrower where he has competed internationally.

As a guard or center, you have to be ready to fight every single play, and Garcia wants all the smoke. He is strong with his hands and uses his initial punch to subdue bull rushes. He does a good job of driving his feet on contact, and he finishes blocks.

In the run game, he is good at moving defenders off the line of scrimmage and working in tandem with other linemen on double teams especially when he can take over the initial block.

He has excellent body control and does not get shed often, which is key when blocking elite interior defensive linemen.

Garcia started his collegiate career as a freshman starting left tackle at the University of Maryland. After transferring to Florida, he sat out a season and emerged as a starting guard for the Gators.

His senior season in Gainesville saw him transition to center, where he started every game. When Denver drafted him, he was projected to play center but started at guard for the Broncos for the better part of four seasons.

In his rookie season, he filled in and started five games on a team that eventually won Super Bowl 50--that included getting a start in the postseason. For the next two seasons, he started every game.

He found starting reps at guard with the Cardinals and filled in at center when Rodney Hudson was out with injury. He has 39 starts at left guard, nine at right guard, and four at center.

Weakness: Quickness

Garcia is considered a “phone booth” player. His best work is done in close quarters where the action is well within his reach.

Garcia lacks elite-level foot quickness. He can be caught leaning into the block when defenders are not lined up directly on him. He also does not fair as well when he needs to climb to the second level to block linebackers or safeties.

He does not do a great job of coming off the double to pick up another defender in double teams. He can be manipulated in the pass rush on double moves or if a defender can burst past him and get him on their shoulder.

At center, because he tries to speed up his snap to compensate for heavy feet, sometimes the snap is inconsistent.

Summary

Overall, Garcia is another smart addition to the offensive line--a veteran presence who has been in the battles and won’t be shell-shocked by the moment.

He has been up against the best defensive linemen in the NFL and has won his fair share. If deployed correctly, he could be a starter or another versatile backup.

