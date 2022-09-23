Why Dexter Lawrence II Has Amazed Giants DC Wink Martindale

The scene last weekend that unfolded during the New York Giants' win over the Carolina Panthers was a sight to behold.

There was Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II, all 6-foot-4 and 342 pounds of him, chasing down Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield, 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, to the sidelines and out of bounds.

In case you're wondering, Lawrence ran a 5.05 official 40-yard dash time during the 2019 combine, and Mayfield had a 4.84 40-yard dash. And Lawrence, one of the Giants' defensive co-captains, won the foot race, stopping Mayfield short of a first down.

"One of my goals is to never let a quarterback outrun me," Lawerence said this week when asked about the play. "That’s kind of like a competitive little thing I have in my head all the time. I was trying to go get him."

I don’t know (if) in my career I’ve ever seen a big man like that make a play like that," marveled defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who called Lawrence one of the most favorite players he's encountered.

Whether it's Mayfield, Cooper Rush, Lamar Jackson, or Aaron Rodgers, Lawrence is on a personal mission this year to not let quarterbacks get the better of him.

In two games, Lawrence has posted four tackles, two stops, and six quarterback pressures. One of his many goals this year is to turn some of those pressures into sacks, but the fact that Lawerence has been disruptive against opposing quarterbacks is one of many reasons why the Giants new management regime opted to pick up the option year in his contract.

"He’s a great guy first of all – a great person. And he’s a problem. I mean, he is athletic," Martindale said. "That play – I told the whole defense on Monday – hat’s the kind of effort and leadership that he brings to the defense."

Lawrence said his role in Martindale's defense hasn't changed all that much from what he's been asked to do in the past. Rather, he attributes his strong start to simply getting comfortable in the scheme.

"I think me as a person, I’ve just been getting more comfortable with learning my position and becoming a leader and growing in different aspects of the game," Lawerence said. "He’s seeing that from me."

Martindale has also helped facilitate that comfort level, according to Lawrence.

"Yeah, he’s helped me with little confidence things or just allowing me to be a free player type of thing. That’s kind of like his role, his mindset on defense is just an aggressive mindset, and that just helps with the whole unit," Lawrence said.

Lawerence, who was pleased to learn of Martindale's glowing review of him as a player and person, said it's all part of the job.

"I just want to do my job every play. He knows I can do a little more, and he trusts me to do a little more. I just do what I can and keep playing, just get other guys to come along and playing hard and leading," he said.

Join the Giants Country Community