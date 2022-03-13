Skip to main content
Why Giants Don't Have to Rush to Trade Cornerback James Bradberry

If you're surprised that cornerback James Bradberry hasn't been traded yet, here's a possible theory behind what Giants general manager Joe Schoen could be thinking.

Let's be clear about one thing. There is little chance that cornerback James Bradberry's $21,863,889 cap hit is on the New York Giants' books in 2022.

It can't be for a team that's so salary-cap strapped. So with that said, some head-scratching has begun as to why the Giants have not yet moved a player who is still very much a serviceable and top cornerback in this league that any defense would probably love to have--and who would yield a much needed $12.136 million savings to a cap-strapped Giants team.

In time there will be a resolution, but for now, there doesn't appear to be any great rush to move Bradberry for several reasons.

First, the Giants aren't likely to be significant players at the start of free agency anyway, where all the top names tend to go for big money.

Even if they wanted to splurge, general manager Joe Schoen isn't about to make the same mistake that got the Giants into their current cap crunch last year, not if he wants to ensure he has the resources to build the team moving forward.

Instead, Schoen and the Giants are likely to wait for the free agency market to settle down so they can gain clarity on which players move to which teams. With the overall roster-building pictures clarified after the initial free agency push, it becomes a little easier to gauge which teams might still be in the market for cornerback help.

It then becomes easier to ascertain if those teams are in a good position to draft a top cornerback with a skill set equal to or better than what Bradberry brings to the table.

This approach then gives the Giants a little more leverage in what they can ask for in return for Bradberry in a trade. And for those concerned about the March 17 deadline date in which $2 million of Bradberry's base salary becomes fully guaranteed, don't be. Even if he is a member of the Giants when that date hits, the guarantee will transfer over to the team that trades for him.

And if you're concerned that a team wouldn't trade for Bradberry on a one-year rental--he has a voidable year in 2023--again, don't be.

Bradberry's new team, if he is indeed traded, could tear up his current contract, lower his $13.4 million base salary (due this year) to $2 million (covering the guaranteed amount), and extend the deal with some new money that would ensure having him around for more than one season.

NFL free agency's legal negotiating window opens Monday at noon eastern. Follow along with Giants country for updates and more as we track reports and key activity. 

