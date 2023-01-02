Why "Process Above Results" is Important for Giants

There were times early on in 2022--perhaps a few too many at that--that the New York Giants' first season under head coach Brian Daboll wasn't going to be as promising looking as it's since turned out.

That was only natural, though, as Daboll, a first-time NFL head coach, sought to implement processes and build relationships with the players and between the players and his assistant coaches.

Part of that process, according to Daboll, was to get to know each individual's limits--how they learned, how they responded to adversity, and how they responded to success.

"We’ve worked them hard. We moved them around a lot of different places," Daboll said of his early season approach in building those relationships. "Part of that training camp and OTAs is to test guys, not just physically but also mentally."

According to the head coach, the players responded well, who admits to being helped by the early season winning. But at the core of the Giants success is the positive attitude and willingness of the players to embrace what was thrown their way.

"They’ve been fantastic to work with," Daboll said. "They’ve got a great mindset. They exhibit a lot of characteristics that we covet in terms of being smart, tough, and dependable. And they just try to get better each day. And I appreciate working with them and the things they’ve tried to do."

Daboll acknowledged that different guys respond differently, but the more he worked with them both on and off the field, the clearer it became that he had the right group of characters in his locker room.

"I think the most important thing when you’re starting over in a new program – whether you’re a position coach, a coordinator, or, in this case, a head coach – is to let the players get to know you as well," he said.

"I think each relationship on the team is a little bit different. I think you treat everybody fairly, not the same. I think just like in the outside world, not in this building, you have different relationships with different people. There are things that make one person tick versus the other one, maybe not so much. I think you’re just getting a feel for who the person is, and more importantly, let them know who you are so you can build trust."

For example, with quarterback Daniel Jones, Daboll had him over to his house, where they kicked back and relaxed while at the same time talking shop.

"I just remember at the end of training camp, we’re sitting there. And I’m outside by the pool smoking a cigar, and the whole table has about three years’ worth of different playbooks as we’re going through training camp. I’m saying, ‘Tell me if you like any of these.’ You’re making sure that ‘You know what, this guy cares about what I think. He cares how I see the game.’ I think that’s important for a quarterback," Daboll said.

With running back Saquon Barkley, he would challenge him to a friendly game of ping pong in which a competitive Daboll would look to win and who wasn't afraid to talk smack. Still, other core players--left tackle Andrew Thomas, defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams, etc.--went through a different trust-building process.

"I think until you can build that level of trust – the player with the coach, the coach with the player – you’re kind of just spinning your wheels a little bit until you can do this," Daboll said.

"This business is very cutthroat. And everybody wants results which, trust me, I do, too. But until you know that the person that you’re working with, you can trust them, and they can trust you, and you can fight through some tough times, I think you’re just spinning your wheels."

With that trust continuing to grow, Daboll has reciprocated by trusting his players to do right by the program, which means coming to work, taking care of the little things, and doing what needs to be done to win games under the processes in place.

And if they do that, Daboll said he's fine letting the chips fall where they may.

"I can live with results if we’re doing things the right way: we’re on time, we’re taking care of our bodies, we’re detailed in meetings, we practice our tails off," he said.

"If we go out there and don’t get the results we want Sunday, I can live with that. I don’t like it one bit, but I certainly can live with it based on what they’re doing and what we’re asking them to do and how they’re doing it."

