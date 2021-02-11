2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: S Andre Cisco, Syracuse

The Giants could always use some more depth at safety, so let's take a look at what Syracuse's Andre Cisco, who if recovered from his injuries, has to offer as a defensive back.

S ANDRE CISCO

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 203 lbs.

Class: Junior

School: Syracuse

A former three-star recruit out of Bradenton, Florida, although he did grow up in Queens, New York. He played the first part of his high school career at St. Anthony’s High School in South Hunterdon, New York.

He transferred to the IMG Academy in Florida to finish out high school. He was the 137th ranked Florida recruit in the 2018 cycle. PFF had Cisco ranked as the top returning player for Syracuse in 2020.

He came onto the Syracuse scene with a BANG! Led the FBS in interceptions in 2018 with 7 and 9 passes defended to go along with that impressive statistic.

He finished his three seasons (24 total games) with 13 interceptions, 136 tackles, 2 for a loss, 14 passes defensed, and two forced fumbles. He received All-American votes in his freshman season and was named a Freshman All-American. Earned a Second-Team All-ACC honor in 2019.

Notables

Suffered a “lower body injury” that forced him to miss three games in 2019. Played two games in 2020 before suffering an “ACL injury” that forced him to opt-out of the season. He subsequently declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Traits

Good size and athletic ability; moves very well in space, accelerates so quickly to showcase his speed and can flip his hips, stop on a dime, and plant & drive downhill. Has middle of the field safety traits and has the range to track, locate, and be disruptive at the catchpoint.

He is exceptional at breaking on routes underneath and blowing up receivers at the catch point--he can hit hard and brings a lot of physical toughness to the game. He plays with great processing in terms of baiting and reading the quarterback. Accelerates quickly through the catch point and anticipates the routes from receivers well.

He is a ballhawk in the secondary with exceptional ball skills. He knows how to utilize timing, patience, and the right amount of physicality to undercut and play through receivers--very instinctive. Struggled a bit judging receivers varied tempo in the intermediate parts of the field on deep breaking routes but can play man coverage (played cornerback in high school).

Size and speed help him as a middle of the field safety and really help him with run support and open-field tackling situations. Flies downhill and delivers punishing hits with incredible play strength.

Aggressive in the run and the pass; has missed opportunities going for the big play in both phases and missing, resulting in a big play for the offense.

Find all of Nick Falato's draft profile scouting reports in one centralized location.

Players with true cover one, middle of the field closed, type of free safety range aren’t easy to find, but Cisco possesses traits that suggest he can execute these roles in the NFL. He’s not a liability as a tackler, but his aggressive nature can result in mental mistakes. I also feel he could take better angles to the football at times against the run.

Overall, he will be really interesting to follow through the process. The injury will lead to questions that may be difficult to answer, but his talent suggests that he should be a top 100 pick. If he falls and doesn’t have adverse effects from the injury, then some NFL team will get a true gem.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.