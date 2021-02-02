2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Dyami Brown, North Carolina

What kind of receiver is North Carolina's Dyami Brown and what could he bring to the Giants?

WR DYAMI BROWN

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 195 lbs.

Class: Junior

School: North Carolina

Brown was a true deep threat for the Tar Heels. He averaged over 20 yards per receptions twice and had over 1,000 yards receiving in 2019 & 2020. He finished his three seasons with the Tar Heels with 123 catches for 2306 yards and 21 touchdowns. Brown is an interesting receiver in a deep receiving class.

Notables

A former four-star recruit out of Charlotte, North Carolina, where he attended West Mecklenburg High School. Brown was the 9th ranked North Carolina recruit in 2018 and the 181st national prospect, according to 247 Sports. Brown earned Third Team All-ACC in 2019 and First Team All-ACC in 2020, while also being named to the AP Third Team All-American team.

Traits

Solid size and frame, but perhaps a bit undersized for the prototypical “X” role that he executed on the left side while playing for North Carolina. Good overall athlete for the position; he combines quick feet and good suddenness at the line of scrimmage to release.

Agility and explosiveness are solid as well--he does a good job varying his tempo to mask his speed up his stem. He isn’t a pure “burner,” despite being a deep threat, but he has good play speed and great vertical route-running ability. Also, sells double moves well.

Line of scrimmage skills are adept, and he uses hard jabs and subtle upper body movements to open corner’s hips. He also does a good job firing his feet and a very good job dipping his inside shoulder in conjunction with hand fighting to put himself in a position to stack. Aiming points with his hands can improve (aim for the back of DBs shoulder, elbow, wrist, and not just hands).

Release puts him into a good position, and he does a solid job sinking his hips in and out of breaks on digs, comebacks, and curls. He smoothly enters his cuts and sells the vertical stem well--is deceptive about his intentions, and the routes he ran in college were solid. He gets good separation ability due to his athleticism and route-running savvy against man coverage.

Brown has strong hands at the catch point, is physical, and can win with strength. Shields the catch point well with his broad shoulders and plays with very good body control when leaping into the air to high point passes. He does a solid job in contested catch situations and plays with very good play strength at the catch point.

He adjusted well to passes thrown behind and away from him. Excellent tracking ability on vertical throws; reaches out at the optimal time, plucks the ball out in front of him, and doesn’t lose a step unless the pass is underthrown. When he fools DBs with subtle double moves, he’ll stack on top and hit his second gear to help create even more separation.

I love Brown’s competitive toughness as well. Plays with football intelligence, frequently working back to the quarterback on broken plays - knows how, and where, to break away to space. Very willing blocking who is aggressive; attacks DBs and tries to generate push while maintaining position. Aggressiveness sometimes hurts him in this area, and his punches miss, leaving him more vulnerable.

Overall, a vertical threat who developed well in college and still has room to grow. He may not be a “burner” but does a good job stacking and accelerating to a second gear while tracking and adjusting to deep passes well. He could stand to expand his route tree a bit, but all in all, he has the chance to be a quality receiver at the next level.

