Bill Belichick Reveals His Current Interest Level in Giants’ Head Coaching Vacancy
Bill Belichick will forever be held near and dear in the hearts of longtime New York Giants fans for the stellar work he did under Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells as the team’s defensive coordinator and architect of two Super Bowl championship defenses.
But as far as him possibly returning to East Rutherford to fill the Giants’ vacancy, that doesn’t sound like it’s going to happen, despite the opinion of former NFL columnist Gary Meyers.
“I think Belichick would do it in a second,” Myers told Ed Valentine on the Valentine’s Views podcast.
Belichick, who is currently the head coach of the University of North Carolina football program, however, deflected the idea that he might be interested in a return to East Rutherford when asked about it this week.
“Getting ready for Wake Forest; that’s all I got this week,” Belichick said, according to the New York Post.
“I’ve been asked about [an NFL return] from time to time. Look, I’ve been down this road before. I’m focused on Wake Forest, that’s it. That’s my commitment to this team. Next week, it’ll be our next opponent and so forth. I’m here to do the best I can for this team.”
Belichick has developed a reputation for being a master of deflection when it comes to questions he doesn’t want to answer, and this is clearly one such instance, as for him to have even entertained the thought of replacing Daboll would be ill-timed.
Still, that hasn’t stopped some from dreaming of Belichick returning to roam the Giants’ sidelines.
The now 73-year-old head coach, who was passed over as Giants head coach after the 1990 season when Parcells resigned due to health concerns, eventually joined the Cleveland Browns, where he had a forgettable tenure.
He was also with the Jets from 1997-99, with the 1999 season being one in which Parcells handpicked Belichick to succeed him as head coach of the Jets after he had stepped down.
Belichick famously resigned his position as Jets head coach one day after being named to the position and on the day of his introductory press conference.
Belichick finally found success as the head coach of the New England Patriots, succeeding Pete Carroll, who had, ironically, succeeded Parcells.
He split with the Patriots after the 2023 season and spent a year in the media before landing with UNC in 2025.
