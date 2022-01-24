2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Nick takes a look at a potential pass rushing talent to keep an eye on in the coming weeks and months.

Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE

Height: 6’4

Weight: 250 lbs

Class: RS Senior

School: Penn State

Ebiketie is a former three-star recruit that played at Temple University for three seasons before transferring to Penn State. Ebiketie attended Albert Einstein High School in the Kensington, Maryland, area. He was the 138th OLB recruit in the 2017 recruiting cycle.

Notables

In just one season playing in the Big Ten, Ebiketie earned All-Big Ten honors and finished the season with 52 pressures, ranking 16th in the FBS. He had 62 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. His impressive 2021 season led to a Reese’s Senior Bowl invitation.

His most impressive performances from 2021 came against Wisconsin and Michigan, where he had 7 and 9 pressure, respectively. Ebiketie opted out of the Outback Bowl against Arkansas to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Strengths

Very good athlete for an EDGE

Long defender with a leaner frame, more suitable for a situational pass rusher

Good overall get-off with burst in his first step

Gets to the top of the arc quickly, excellent once in half-man relationship

Gets into outside shoulder quickly

Quick and effective hands to separate in half-man relationship

(swat/rip, club/rip, inside club swim, etc.)

Solid overall flexibility when engaged

Lateral movement skills inside combined with counter hand moves are exceptional

The ability to win with agility and finesse hand moves is impressive

Good at shooting gaps against the run

Great effort and pursuit

Quickness, flexibility, on stunts as looper

Stats were significantly better at Penn State than they were at Temple

Weaknesses

More of a pass rusher than a run defender

Can set edge, doesn’t consistently dictate the point of attack

Can be moved against bigger OT

Wins with finesse and speed, not too much conversion of speed to power

Doesn’t have big pop in his hands

Play strength is adequate at best

Late bloomer with one year of quality production (albeit the production came in the Big Ten)

Summary

Overall, Ebiketie will be an early contributor as a quality situational pass rusher who wins with quickness, burst, lateral movement ability, and active hands to shed. He has an array of pass-rushing moves and does a good job separating from OL once he established the half-man relationship.

My concern with Ebiketie is his ability to consistently impact opposing rushing attacks. He can set the EDGE, but he’s better as a run defender when asked to penetrate and use his upfield burst. Ebiketie is a fun player who will be a good professional football player if he can develop consistency as a run defender.

GRADE: 6.1

