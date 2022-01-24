Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Player(s)
Arnold Ebiketie
Team(s)
Penn State Nittany Lions, New York Giants

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Nick takes a look at a potential pass rushing talent to keep an eye on in the coming weeks and months.

Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE

Height: 6’4
Weight: 250 lbs
Class: RS Senior
School: Penn State

Ebiketie is a former three-star recruit that played at Temple University for three seasons before transferring to Penn State. Ebiketie attended Albert Einstein High School in the Kensington, Maryland, area. He was the 138th OLB recruit in the 2017 recruiting cycle.

Notables

In just one season playing in the Big Ten, Ebiketie earned All-Big Ten honors and finished the season with 52 pressures, ranking 16th in the FBS. He had 62 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. His impressive 2021 season led to a Reese’s Senior Bowl invitation.

His most impressive performances from 2021 came against Wisconsin and Michigan, where he had 7 and 9 pressure, respectively. Ebiketie opted out of the Outback Bowl against Arkansas to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Nov 13, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) reacts follow a sack on Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) (not pictured) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Nick takes a look at a potential pass rushing talent to keep an eye on in the coming weeks and months.

just now
just now
Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo paces the sideline during pregame warmups before a Week 8 NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Play
News

Giants Interview Bengals DC Lou Anarumo for Head Coaching Vacancy

The Giants have now interviewed half of their reported six head coaching candidates.

16 hours ago
16 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo paces the sideline before kickoff of a Week 8 NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Play
News

Giants Head Coaching Update: Dan Quinn, Brian Flores, Patrick Graham, Lou Anarumo on Team's Head Coaching Radar

A pair of NFC East defensive coordinators, Patrick Graham and Dan Quinn, and a surprising wild card candidate enter the Giants head coaching vacancy search. The latest.

19 hours ago
19 hours ago

Strengths

  • Very good athlete for an EDGE
  • Long defender with a leaner frame, more suitable for a situational pass rusher
  • Good overall get-off with burst in his first step
  • Gets to the top of the arc quickly, excellent once in half-man relationship
  • Gets into outside shoulder quickly
  • Quick and effective hands to separate in half-man relationship
    • (swat/rip, club/rip, inside club swim, etc.)
  • Solid overall flexibility when engaged
  • Lateral movement skills inside combined with counter hand moves are exceptional
  • The ability to win with agility and finesse hand moves is impressive
  • Good at shooting gaps against the run
  • Great effort and pursuit
  • Quickness, flexibility, on stunts as looper
  • Stats were significantly better at Penn State than they were at Temple

Want to check out more NFL Draft profiles by Nick Falato?

Click here to see those already posted.
USATSI_16002806_168386747_lowres
1
Gallery
1 Images

Weaknesses

  • More of a pass rusher than a run defender
  • Can set edge, doesn’t consistently dictate the point of attack
    • Can be moved against bigger OT
  • Wins with finesse and speed, not too much conversion of speed to power
  • Doesn’t have big pop in his hands
  • Play strength is adequate at best
  • Late bloomer with one year of quality production (albeit the production came in the Big Ten)

Summary

Overall, Ebiketie will be an early contributor as a quality situational pass rusher who wins with quickness, burst, lateral movement ability, and active hands to shed. He has an array of pass-rushing moves and does a good job separating from OL once he established the half-man relationship. 

My concern with Ebiketie is his ability to consistently impact opposing rushing attacks. He can set the EDGE, but he’s better as a run defender when asked to penetrate and use his upfield burst. Ebiketie is a fun player who will be a good professional football player if he can develop consistency as a run defender.

GRADE: 6.1

draftgradechart

Join the Giants Country Community

Nov 13, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) reacts follow a sack on Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) (not pictured) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

just now
Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo paces the sideline during pregame warmups before a Week 8 NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
News

Giants Interview Bengals DC Lou Anarumo for Head Coaching Vacancy

16 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo paces the sideline before kickoff of a Week 8 NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
News

Giants Head Coaching Update: Dan Quinn, Brian Flores, Patrick Graham, Lou Anarumo on Team's Head Coaching Radar

19 hours ago
Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll walks to the field prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium.
Big Blue+

Why Brian Daboll and Giants Would Make the Ideal Match

21 hours ago
Ohio State left tackle Thayer Munford (75), here celebrating as he leaves the field after a victory at Michigan last season, has blossomed in his third year as a Buckeyes starter.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OG Thayer Munford, Ohio State

Jan 23, 2022
Clemson corner back Mario Goodrich (31) smiles during the press conference after the 20-13 win over Iowa State 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DB Mario Goodrich

Jan 22, 2022
Jan 15, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier prior to an AFC Wild Card playoff football game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.
News

Giants Interview Bills DC Leslie Frazier for Head Coaching Vacancy

Jan 22, 2022
Mailbox
Big Blue+

New York Giants Reader Mailbag: The "Wishful Thinking" Edition

Jan 22, 2022