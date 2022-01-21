Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Player(s)
Jesse Luketa
Team(s)
Penn State Nittany Lions, New York Giants

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Jesse Luketa, Penn State

Nick Falato takes a look at another edge rusher, which happens to be a position of need for the Giants.

Jesse Luketa, EDGE

Height: 6’3
Weight: 247 lbs
Class: Senior
School: Penn State

A former four-star recruit from Erie, Pennsylvania, who attended Mercyhurst Preparatory School, Luketa was recruited as a linebacker and played most of his 2019 and 2020 snaps in the box. (He also played nickel for the Nittany Lions.) 

His versatility stood out in 2021, where he predominantly aligned as a defensive lineman (from a 1-technique in passing situations, all the way to a wide-9).

Luketa’s versatility, and tweener status, are unique, and it speaks to his overall desire to find the football field. He always performed the task that head coach James Franklin assigned, which is why he was a team captain.

Notables

Luketa has said that wants to be the next Micah Parsons, the former Nittany Lion turned Dallas Cowboy being Luketa’s best friend. Parsons's versatility in the NFL (and in college) spawned desire in Luketa, who first displayed his ability to play consistent snaps at defensive line against Wisconsin in 2021.

Luketa pivoted from defensive line to linebacker the next week against Ball State because Ellis Brooks took a targeting penalty. It was against Ball State where Luketa intercepted Drew Plitt with one hand and returned it for a touchdown. Luketa’s impressive college career wasn’t filled with eye-popping stats, but his ability to win in a variety of ways earned him a trip to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Sep 29, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Jesse Luketa (40) blocks during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium. Ohio State defeated Penn State 27-26.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Jesse Luketa, Penn State

Nick Falato takes a look at another edge rusher, which happens to be a position of need for the Giants.

16 seconds ago
16 seconds ago
August 19, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters before the game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. The Broncos defeated the 49ers 33-14.
Play
News

Giants GM Search Update: Schoen, Poles, Peters Get Second Interviews

The Giants could have a new general manager in place in the coming days.

14 hours ago
14 hours ago
2020 NFL Combine Logo
Play
Draft

Scouting Primer for New York Giants' Top Offseason Needs: Part 3–Interior Defensive Line and Running Back

In this next installment of what to look for in college prospects, Tom Rudawsky takes a look at the top characteristics the Giants may be looking for in defensive linemen and running backs.

17 hours ago
17 hours ago

Strengths

  • Versatile defender who can play multiple positions (LB, EDGE, DL, Nickel)
  • A balanced, compact, player with a good frame
  • Competitive toughness is through the roof, never gives up
  • Good tackler with physical demeanor
  • On shorter side, allows him to use natural leverage as a pass rusher - wins pad level
  • Longer arms allow him to keep his chest clean
  • Violent hands at the point of attack, allows him to shed blocks easier
  • Can stack and shed as a linebacker/can set edge as EDGE defender, good low COG
  • Leverage plus lower body flexibility to bend around punches at top of arc
  • Smart player who understands offensive intentions
  • Was a team leader (Captain in 2021)

Weaknesses

  • Isn’t an exceptional athlete
  • Lacks sideline to sideline NFL speed for LB position
  • Not very explosive as a LB or at the EDGE position
  • First step is only adequate as EDGE rusher
  • Won’t bend the corner through contact as EDGE rusher (can dip low around punches)

More NFL Draft Related Content

Click on an image to pull up the story you wish to read.

May 23, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Signage for the 2012 NFL Draft during a press conference in Public Square to announce Cleveland as the host of the 2021 NFL draft.

1 / 6

Summary

Overall, Luketa’s ability to execute multiple roles at a solid level will be valuable at the next level. He packs a punch, plays with good balance/leverage and he can hold his own against blockers much bigger than him in the run game. He isn’t a dynamic athlete and doesn’t have the type of burst to consistently win at EDGE. 

I love his long arms, his ability to win with his hands, his motor, and his ability to quickly diagnose from multiple positions, but his lack of high-end athletic traits will lead him to day three in the 2022 NFL Draft.

GRADE: 5.9

draftgradechart

Join the Giants Country Community

Sep 29, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Jesse Luketa (40) blocks during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium. Ohio State defeated Penn State 27-26.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Jesse Luketa, Penn State

16 seconds ago
August 19, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters before the game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. The Broncos defeated the 49ers 33-14.
News

Giants GM Search Update: Schoen, Poles, Peters Get Second Interviews

14 hours ago
2020 NFL Combine Logo
Draft

Scouting Primer for New York Giants' Top Offseason Needs: Part 3–Interior Defensive Line and Running Back

17 hours ago
Giants Special Teams Coordinator, Thomas McGaughey, is shown at practice, Thursday, July 25, 2019.
News

Giants Special Teams Units Earn a Surprising Final Ranking in Annual Evaluation

21 hours ago
Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) tries to block Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the third quarter in a NCAA College football game at Michigan Stadium at Ann Arbor, Mi on November 27, 2021.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State

Jan 20, 2022
Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium.
News

Giants Reportedly Request Interview with Dallas DC Dan Quinn for Head Coaching Vacancy

Jan 19, 2022
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Draft

Dane Brugler Mocks These Three Players to Giants in Two-Round Draft Projection

Jan 19, 2022
Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A general overall view of the 2021 NFL Shield Draft logo at First Energy Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: IOL Cole Strange, UT Chattanooga

Jan 19, 2022