2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: RB Hassan Haskins, Michigan

The Giants could be at a crossroad at running back as Saquon Barkley and Devontae Booker enter the final years of their respective deals in 2022. Might the Giants look to start adding to the cupboard with the Michigan senior?

Hassan Haskins, RB

Height: 6’1

Weight: 220 lbs.

Class: Senior

School: Michigan

A former three-star recruit from Eureka, Missouri, who was the 49th ranked running back recruit in the 2018 recruiting cycle. Haskins had a breakout senior season and helped lead Michigan to the Final Four.

Haskins rushed for 1,288-yards (pre-playoff) with 20 rushing touchdowns. In high school, Haskins was an excellent basketball player who also finished second in Missouri as a high jumper.

He averaged 4.9 yards per carry while adding 16 catches for 188 yards. Haskins' five rushing touchdowns against Ohio State helped secure Jim Harbaugh’s first victory over the Buckeyes.

Haskins had 997 yards with ten total touchdowns before the 2021 season. He will look to continue to build upon his rising draft stock at the Reese’s Senior Bowl in January.

Notables

Haskins earned a first-team All-Big Ten bid in 2021 while being named a second-team All-American. Haskins’ older brother Maurice Alexander was drafted in the fourth round by the St. Louis Rams in the 2014 NFL Draft. Haskins was listed as a linebacker during his freshman year as a Wolverine. By his senior season, he was the thunder in the dynamic backfield shared with Blake Corum, who was the lightning.

Strengths

Good overall size and thickness

Very physical--lowers his shoulder through contact and consistently drives his legs

Has solid linear explosiveness

Sees the hole and hits it very hard with solid quickness and excellent burst at the first level

Second level breakaway speed is solid for a back with his size

Very good play strength

Runs hard through contact, very good contact balance

Fits nicely in a Power/Gap offense; can play in zone as well

Very instinctive with good vision and patience

Stays on the script of the play unless it’s completely not there

Does well in pass protection

Understands blitz pickups and is mentally and technically superior in pass protection

High volume player who is durable

Rarely fumbles the football

Can Improve

More of a “power back” than an elusive one

Receiving upside is limited, albeit he’s valuable in six-man protection

Solid overall athlete but not a dynamic one at the RB position.

Better on script following blocks than creating on his own

Summary

Haskins is a hard-nosed running back who runs through contact and does a good job in short-yardage situations. Haskins' performance against Ohio State will be remembered in Ann Arbor for years to come. He may not be drafted as a starting running back, but he can assume a two-down role if the opportunity arises.

His ability in pass protection will earn the early trust of the coaching staff that drafts him, but he doesn’t do much as a receiving back. He will more than likely be selected early on day three, with the potential of sliding into the late third round.

GRADE: 6.2

Prospect Grade Chart

