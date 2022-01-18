2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: RB Hassan Haskins, Michigan
Hassan Haskins, RB
Height: 6’1
Weight: 220 lbs.
Class: Senior
School: Michigan
A former three-star recruit from Eureka, Missouri, who was the 49th ranked running back recruit in the 2018 recruiting cycle. Haskins had a breakout senior season and helped lead Michigan to the Final Four.
Haskins rushed for 1,288-yards (pre-playoff) with 20 rushing touchdowns. In high school, Haskins was an excellent basketball player who also finished second in Missouri as a high jumper.
He averaged 4.9 yards per carry while adding 16 catches for 188 yards. Haskins' five rushing touchdowns against Ohio State helped secure Jim Harbaugh’s first victory over the Buckeyes.
Haskins had 997 yards with ten total touchdowns before the 2021 season. He will look to continue to build upon his rising draft stock at the Reese’s Senior Bowl in January.
Notables
Haskins earned a first-team All-Big Ten bid in 2021 while being named a second-team All-American. Haskins’ older brother Maurice Alexander was drafted in the fourth round by the St. Louis Rams in the 2014 NFL Draft. Haskins was listed as a linebacker during his freshman year as a Wolverine. By his senior season, he was the thunder in the dynamic backfield shared with Blake Corum, who was the lightning.
2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: RB Hassan Haskins, Michigan
The Giants could be at a crossroad at running back as Saquon Barkley and Devontae Booker enter the final years of their respective deals in 2022. Might the Giants look to start adding to the cupboard with the Michigan senior?
New York Giants Conclude Initial Round of Interviews with General Manager Candidates
The Giants confirmed that team ownership met with nine general manager candidates. It's believed that the Giants will harrow down their list to about 3-4 candidates who will get second interviews.
Giants Currently Dead Last in 2021 Cap Space Carryover
The next Giants general manager is inheriting a major mess when it comes to the 2022 salary cap.
Strengths
- Good overall size and thickness
- Very physical--lowers his shoulder through contact and consistently drives his legs
- Has solid linear explosiveness
- Sees the hole and hits it very hard with solid quickness and excellent burst at the first level
- Second level breakaway speed is solid for a back with his size
- Very good play strength
- Runs hard through contact, very good contact balance
- Fits nicely in a Power/Gap offense; can play in zone as well
- Very instinctive with good vision and patience
- Stays on the script of the play unless it’s completely not there
- Does well in pass protection
- Understands blitz pickups and is mentally and technically superior in pass protection
- High volume player who is durable
- Rarely fumbles the football
More NFL Draft Related Content
Can Improve
- More of a “power back” than an elusive one
- Receiving upside is limited, albeit he’s valuable in six-man protection
- Solid overall athlete but not a dynamic one at the RB position.
- Better on script following blocks than creating on his own
Summary
Haskins is a hard-nosed running back who runs through contact and does a good job in short-yardage situations. Haskins' performance against Ohio State will be remembered in Ann Arbor for years to come. He may not be drafted as a starting running back, but he can assume a two-down role if the opportunity arises.
His ability in pass protection will earn the early trust of the coaching staff that drafts him, but he doesn’t do much as a receiving back. He will more than likely be selected early on day three, with the potential of sliding into the late third round.
GRADE: 6.2
Prospect Grade Chart
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums