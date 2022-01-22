2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DB Mario Goodrich
Mario Goodrich, DB
Height: 6’0
Weight: 190 lbs.
Class: Senior
School: Clemson
A former four-star recruit from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, attended Lee’s Summit Missouri West High School. Goodrich was the fourth-ranked recruit in the state during the 2018 recruiting cycle.
He has 29 tackles, a 51.2% completion rate, two interceptions, seven passes defended, and 0 touchdowns allowed on the season.
Notables
Was named First-Team All-ACC in 2021. He and his teammate Andrew Booth Jr. both took away that honor. According to Pro Football Focus, Goodrich has 13 passes defended five interceptions while only surrendering two touchdowns.
Goodrich was a renowned wide receiver in high school, and the ball skills certainly reflect that fact. He accepted his invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he has the opportunity to raise his already high draft stock.
Mario Goodrich, a projected Day 3 prospect out of Clemson, could provide some help at outside cornerback if the Giants need more depth.
Strengths
- Length, restricts passing windows in zone coverage
- Press ability at the line of scrimmage, solid hip fluidity
- Solid man coverage skills near the line of scrimmage
- Solid discipline technique when in press, stays square, doesn’t bite too much
- Zone instinct - reads, reacts, attacks the catchpoint
- Knows and trusts what he is seeing, anticipates well
- Excellent ball skills, has a knack for knocking balls out of the air
- Very good at securing interceptions, former receiver
- Aggressive and sure tackler - would fit well in the NFL
- Not shy to deliver big hits and wrap up, 10% missed tackle rate in college
- Very tough player that coaches will love
Weaknesses
- A good athlete, but not a difference making one for the CB position
- Not necessarily a burner, could struggle with top end speed
- Deep man coverage could be a problem against shiftier receivers
- Ran man coverage 15% of the time in college, is better in zone
Summary
Overall, Goodrich is a long cornerback who is excellent in run support. He can play man coverage, but it’s not his elite trait, especially when he’s further away from the line of scrimmage. Goodrich is a candidate to be selected on day two in the draft.
GRADE: 6.3
