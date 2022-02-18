2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

The Giants will probably be looking for defensive line depth. Can they find something worthwhile in Georgia DL Jordan Davis?

Jordan Davis, DL

Height: 6’6

Weight: 340

Class: Senior

School: Georgia

A former three-star recruit out of Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, Davis was the 29th ranked defensive line recruit in the 2018 cycle and the 15th recruit out of North Carolina.

Davis is a first-round talent with rare size and run-stuffing ability. He returned to Georgia in 2021 and helped bring Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs a championship title.

Notables

Davis was the 2021 Outland Trophy winner, the 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award winner, and a first-team All-American selection. He was also a finalist for the 2021 Bronko Nagurski and Lott IMPACT Trophies (won by Will Anderson of Alabama and Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan, respectively).

Davis is a mammoth of a man in the interior part of the defensive line. He had 32 tackles, 5 for a loss, and two sacks with 14 pressures in 2021; he also had 22 STOPS. He finished his career with 90 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, and seven sacks.

His stats don’t truly show his impact on the football field; he frequently commanded double teams and occupied blockers to allow his linebackers to remain unscathed. Davis may find himself as a first-round selection.

Strengths

Elite size, wingspan, and length for DL

For his size, he possesses solid athletic ability

Good balance for a man of his size

Solid first step off the snap

Has solid lateral step combined with use of hands to create separation

Elite play strength and grip strength

Eats double teams and is immovable on the line of scrimmage

Good luck moving him in 1v1

Sticking power is excellent with violent hands to shock/shed

The best run defending DL in the class

Wins with brute strength and has solid technique to shed

Establishes contact, maintains length, and violently discards attempted blocks

Good processing and vision to see through trash and find the ball carrier

Uses strength well as a pass rusher

Very good bull-rush move, explodes low to high, and drives OL backward

Difficult in 1-gap system, can effectively be a two-gapper who absorbs space and wins with power

Is more than a space absorber - can push the pocket from the interior

Can Improve

Lack of elite production in college

Solid AA for size, but leaves some to be desired in this area when looking at other DL in the draft

Not overly flexible, struggles to bend through half-man if he doesn’t win with strength

Doesn’t have pass rush plan

His game is predicated on strength

He’s not terrible technically but it’s not his strength either



However, that does leave room for growth!

Not too adept with hand counters as a pass rusher

Only played 378 snaps

Was pulled in obvious passing situations - much more of a two-down player

Fatigue was an issue in college which led to questions about his competitive toughness and conditioning

Summary

Overall, the Georgia defense is full of defensive talent - at least eight could go in the top 100. Davis doesn’t have the pass-rushing upside like his teammate Devonte Wyatt or Trayvon Walker, but he can bull-rush and disrupt the pass marginally for a man of his size.

He is an elite run defender who can be a pivotal piece of some defensive schemes upfront. He doesn’t have to be relegated just to play nose; he has the versatility to play in EVEN fronts and align as a 4i-technique on some run downs to create a blocking disadvantage for the offense.

There’s still room to improve certain parts of his game, but, simply put, there aren’t many humans who can move the way he moves. He may find his way into the first round in the 2022 NFL Draft.

GRADE: 6.7

