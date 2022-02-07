Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Player(s)
Brandon Smith
Team(s)
Penn State Nittany Lions

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Brandon Smith, Penn State

Brandon Smith has plenty of positive traits to love, but his game is also in need of some refinement, notes Nick Falato.

Brandon Smith, LB

Height: 6’3
Weight: 241 lbs
Class: Junior
School: Penn State

Smith is a highly recruited five-star prospect out of Mineral, Virginia, attending Louisa County High School. Smith was the number one recruit in Virginia and the number one ILB recruit in the 2018 draft class.

According to 247Sports, he was the 387th all-time recruit coming out of high school. Smith was named the All-USA Virginia Defensive Player of the Year. Before settling into Penn State, Smith had offers from 30 programs, including Alabama, Clemson, and USC.

Smith was a two-year starter at Penn State with impressive athletic capabilities. He reportedly ran a 4.38 40-yard dash in high school; he fits the modern NFL LB criteria.

According to Pro Football Focus, he finished his junior year with 16 pressures, 64 tackles, and 36 STOPS. He also had nine tackles for a loss, and five passes defended. He had 101 tackles, 26 pressures, and 65 STOPS.

Notables

Smith finished third-team All-Big Ten in 2021 with considerably worse PFF grades than in his previous two seasons. His 15.3 percent missed tackle rate did not help him; Smith had 15 missed tackles in 2021.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_17035434_168386747_lowres
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Brandon Smith, Penn State

Brandon Smith has plenty of positive traits to love, but his game is also in need of some refinement, notes Nick Falato.

1 minute ago
1 minute ago
Jan 9, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive back Keion Crossen (31) celebrates a defensive stop against the Washington Football Team during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: DB Keion Crossen

As the new Giants regime gears up for an important off-season, we begin looking at the Giants pending unrestricted free agents and make our case for or against retaining those players. Up first is defensive back/special teamer Keion Crossen.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Steve Wilkes watches his team play against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium December 15, 2019.
Play
News

Giants Interview Steve Wilks for Defensive Coordinator Role

Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll's search or a new defensive coordinator continues.

18 hours ago
18 hours ago

He finished his college career with a 14.8 percent missed tackle rate, which has been an issue for Smith throughout his collegiate career. Smith opted out of the Outback Bowl to prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Strengths

  • Insane athletic ability and speed
  • Great movement skills in every direction, very fluid
  • Very explosive when moving downhill
  • Short area quickness and burst to close are exceptional
  • Very long limbs, an ideal modern-day NFL linebacker
  • Potential to be great box safety with scrape and positioning
  • Long arms give him a large tackle radius
  • Good LB in space
  • A strong finisher as a tackler
  • Switched from SAM to WILL in 2021, experience with both is valuable
  • Good eyes in coverage when reading routes in front of him
  • Length to disrupt throwing windows in zone coverage
  • Has all the athletic traits to play man coverage
  • When moving laterally, typically stays square to target and breaks down to tackle well

Want to check out more NFL Draft profiles by Nick Falato?

Click here to see those already posted.
USATSI_16002806_168386747_lowres
1
Gallery
1 Images

Can Improve

  • Needs a lot of refinement
  • Guesses a bit too much in terms of positioning
  • Isn’t great at stacking & shedding blockers who quickly climb
  • Play strength against OL has to improve
  • Could do a better job anticipating angles laterally in the box
  • Tackling is inconsistent, becomes too wild
  • Must do a better job when tracking football in man coverage
  • Must be more disciplined on the field, took a few penalties for late hits
  • Must be more disciplined with his technique as well

Summary

Overall, Brandon Smith has all the physical tools and size to succeed in the NFL. He has a ton of potential and some good tape, but consistency with important linebacking traits isn’t refined. 

He still makes mistakes, but a team will fall in love with what he could be - which is excellent. Coaching and more experience will help Smith unlock his potential, and he could end up being a steal on day two, but he is far from a finished product. He will be an excellent nickel & dime linebacker to start his career with the potential to grow into an every-down star.

GRADE: 6.5 B (for development)

draftgradechart

Join the Giants Country Community

USATSI_17035434_168386747_lowres
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Brandon Smith, Penn State

1 minute ago
Jan 9, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive back Keion Crossen (31) celebrates a defensive stop against the Washington Football Team during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: DB Keion Crossen

2 hours ago
Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Steve Wilkes watches his team play against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium December 15, 2019.
News

Giants Interview Steve Wilks for Defensive Coordinator Role

18 hours ago
Daxton Hill, Michigan DB.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DB Daxton Hill, Michigan

19 hours ago
Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Houston Texans tight ends coach Andy Bischoff against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
News

Giants Land Tight Ends Coach Andy Bischoff

21 hours ago
Senior Bowl
Draft

2022 Reese's Senior Bowl Standouts: Nick's Picks

Feb 5, 2022
Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz speaks with the coaching staff Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
News

Giants Interview Titans Defensive Assistant Jim Schwartz for Defensive Coordinator Role

Feb 5, 2022
Feb 3, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; Hancock Whitney Stadium sits empty Thursday as National team practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl is held at the Jaguar Training Center indoors due to the threat of inclement weather.
Draft

Senior Bowl Prospects Who Need a Rebound Showing Moving Forward

Feb 5, 2022