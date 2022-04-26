2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OC Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

A unanimous All-American in 2021 who won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center; he also won the Rimington Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year, reserved for the best OL in the Big Ten. Linderbaum was a two time first-team All-Big Ten, and a prominent leader in the Hawkeyes locker room.

Linderbaum’s tape is a joy to watch. He’s one of the most technically advanced run-blocking centers I have ever seen; that, coupled with his movement skills, are truly rare. Pro Football Focus graded Linderbaum as the best center prospect they’ve ever seen since the 2014 draft (when they started charting college football). Linderbaum had the highest grade of any center in 2020, and set a new record in 2021.

In his entire college career, Linderbaum committed two penalties. He allowed only two sacks and 19 pressures in 2,317 total snaps (1,201 pass blocking). He’s only played center. He won several team-oriented awards for the Hawkeyes including the Iron Hawk Award, the Hayden Fry Award, and the Roy Carver Most Valuable Player (offense) Award.

Todd McShay of ESPN reported a few days before the draft that Linderbaum could fall out of Round 1; if that happens, a team will get an excellent impact football player at an insane value. Linderbaum attended the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine but didn’t test. Here are his Pro Day numbers when he weighed 302-pounds (was 296 at the Combine):