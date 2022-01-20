2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State

The Giants need a right tackle prospect in camp to compete. So what does Ohio State's Nicholas Petit-Frere bring to the table?

Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT

Height: 6’5

Weight: 315 lbs

Class: RS Junior

School: Ohio State

A five-star recruit out of Berkeley Prep near Tampa, Florida, that was the first offensive line prospect in the 2018 recruiting cycle. Petit-Frere has played significant snaps at both right and left tackle.

He was the starting right tackle for the Buckeyes in 2020, earning his way onto the 2021 Outland Trophy watch list. Petit-Frere finished as a semi-finalist for the award. He started left tackle in 2021, which is likely his NFL destination due to his footwork, overall athletic ability, and frame (length, denseness, etc.).

The nation’s top offensive tackle recruit was the seventh overall prospect in 2018, according to 247Sports. He stonewalled most of his opponents throughout his college career but struggled against Penn State and Michigan during the 2021 College Football season.

He surrendered 14 pressures and a sack in those two games combined. On the season, he finished with 26 pressures and two sacks; through his career, he only allowed 36 pressures and three sacks in 1,593 pass-blocking reps.

Notables

Petit-Frere is a likely first-round selection with a high recruiting pedigree. Despite his high pedigree, it still took some time for Petit-Frere to consistently find the football field, a product of excellent recruiting at Ohio State. Petit-Frere opted out of the Rose Bowl to prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Strengths

Great frame, carries weight well, and has long arms to engage at a distance

Good athlete for the position - quick feet, excellent hip fluidity, and good COD skills

Plays balanced and controlled

Moves well laterally, and does a good job locating second-level defenders in space

Good combo blocks, chip and climb with location skills are solid

Light feet allow him to glide up the pass-rushing arc

Smooth feet most of the time

Active hands that aren’t passive upon engagement, good grip strength

Handles counter moves well, doesn’t panic

Excellent reach ability inside, and great hips to swivel & secure

Great play strength allows him to drive through down blocks

Dictates point of attack, keeps feet moving

Hand placement in run game, latches on and drives

Versatile with experience on both the right and left side

Can Improve

Really struggled against Michigan and Penn State

Punch timing isn’t always consistent but is effective when timed well

Was beat inside several times, seemed unconfident with pass set

Can shorten pass set, giving easier access to outside shoulder

It wasn’t common, but he did overset a few times vs Penn State leading to mistakes

Gives a bit too much space in pass protection, allowing for counter moves

However, his body control typically allows him to contain the counter move

May struggle against speed rushers that can bend the arc at the NFL level

Summary

Overall, Petit-Frere is a high-floor tackle prospect with many intriguing developmental traits. He has the athletic ability, the frame, the power, and the feet to be a starting left tackle in the NFL.

He also has experience at right tackle, which could entice a team like the Giants. Petit-Frere can make every block, can drive defenders off the ball, and plays with excellent body control. There are few lapses in his pass sets, albeit they did happen on film, but he should still be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

GRADE: 6.8

