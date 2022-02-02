Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Team(s)
Arizona State Sun Devils

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: RB Rachaad White, Arizona State

The Giants will likely be on the lookout for new talent at running back. So what can Arizona State's Rachaad White bring to the mix?

Rachaad White, RB

Height: 6’2
Weight: 210 lbs
Class: RS Senior
School: Arizona State

A former three-star recruit that attended Kansas City’s Center Senior High School. White White initially had no Division I offers and he attended a DII school - the University of Nebraska at Kearney. 

White then transferred to Mt. San Antonio Junior College. White averaged 114.9-yards per game at the JUCO level. He had 1,264-yards and ten touchdowns before transferring to Arizona State. White initially committed to UCLA before ultimately deciding on Arizona State. White was also a very good basketball player in high school.

Notables

Averaged 6.3-yards per carry in his two seasons at Arizona State. He only had 42 attempts in his junior year but had 420-yards on the ground - an average of 10.0-yards per carry. He was in a more full-time role in 2021, and he took advantage of the opportunity to impress. White recorded 182 carries for 1,000-yards and 15 touchdowns.

White also improved his receiving ability in his senior year. After having only 8 catches in his junior season for 151-yards, he added 43 receptions for 456-yards in 2021. He finished his college career with 22 touchdowns in two seasons. White opted out of the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl to focus on the 2022 NFL Draft. He will be in Mobile at the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Nov 27, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White (3) reacts following the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Sun Devil Stadium.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: RB Rachaad White, Arizona State

The Giants will likely be on the lookout for new talent at running back. So what can Arizona State's Rachaad White bring to the mix?

34 seconds ago
34 seconds ago
Giants Special Teams Coordinator, Thomas McGaughey, is shown at practice, Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Play
News

Giants to Retain Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey

The Giants are reportedly retaining special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey.

32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, walks off the field after defeating the New York Jets during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
News

Brian Flores Names Giants, NFL, Others in Explosive Lawsuit

Former Miami Dolphin head coach Brian Flores has filed a blockbuster lawsuit with some explosive allegations against the NFL and its member clubs, including the Giants.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Want to check out more NFL Draft profiles by Nick Falato?

Click here to see those already posted.
USATSI_16002806_168386747_lowres
1
Gallery
1 Images

Strengths

  • Good size and thickness
  • Surprising burst, speed, and athletic traits for a RB that is 6’2
  • Has second gear - had 49-yard, 50-yard, 55-yard, and 93-yard TD runs
  • Moves excellently when slashing laterally
  • Does a great job reading blocks and setting up his runs
  • Does well with the cat & mouse game of playing RB
  • Good overall vision and anticipation while running
  • Patient runner who thrived in zone and power/gap
  • Solid overall contact balance, enough to run through arm tackles
  • A dual-threat - good overall receiving option
  • Nifty moves in space
  • Really knows how to see his blocks and maximize runs
  • Incredible toughness when running
  • Has shown capabilities to pass block
  • Had over 200 yards rushing and three touchdowns against USC in 2021
  • Has the potential to be a three-down back

Weaknesses

  • Runs a bit high, could stand to lower his center of gravity
  • Had four fumbles in his two years at Arizona State (according to ESPN)
  • Good burst for his size, but his burst is only solid at the line of scrimmage
  • Effective in pass pro at college level, but technique isn’t great - could struggle in NFL
  • Doesn’t have a ton of special teams appeal
Arizona State RB Rachaad White heads to Mobile AL for the 2022 Senior Bowl this week

Summary

Overall, Rachaad White is an impressive prospect with excellent size and good athletic ability. I love his vision, patience, and he seems to be an excellent fit into the very prevalent zone-blocking system, albeit he thrived in power/gap as well. White has the upside to be a three-down running back in the NFL. 

I was impressed with White’s tape, but RBs aren’t highly valued. He could be an early day three selection that can make an impact in his rookie year, a la Rhamondre Stevenson (although the prospects themselves have differences). I am looking forward to White during the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

GRADE: 6.2

draftgradechart

Join the Giants Country Community

Nov 27, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White (3) reacts following the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Sun Devil Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: RB Rachaad White, Arizona State

34 seconds ago
Giants Special Teams Coordinator, Thomas McGaughey, is shown at practice, Thursday, July 25, 2019.
News

Giants to Retain Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey

32 minutes ago
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, walks off the field after defeating the New York Jets during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
News

Brian Flores Names Giants, NFL, Others in Explosive Lawsuit

3 hours ago
Aug 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills passing coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Buffalo Bills won 41-15.
News

What's Next for Giants' Offensive Coordinator Search After Ken Dorsey Returns to Bills?

6 hours ago
Jan 26, 2021; Mobile, Alabama, USA; Reese s flags fly above Hancock Whitney Stadium for Senior Bowl week. The first day s practices were moved indoors with no media access due to weather concerns.
Draft

Senior Bowl Prospects to Watch at Every Position for Giants

7 hours ago
Nov 22, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) smiles against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium.
News

Legendary NFL Quarterback Tom Brady Calls It a Career

9 hours ago
Daniel Jones
News

Brian Daboll Outlines Plan to Help Get Daniel Jones on Track

10 hours ago
Jan 27, 2020; Miami, Florida; USA; General overall view of the NFL Shield logo and helmets at the NFL Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
Draft

Scouting Primer for New York Giants' Top Offseason Needs: Part 4–Receiver and Cornerback

12 hours ago