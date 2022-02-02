2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: RB Rachaad White, Arizona State

The Giants will likely be on the lookout for new talent at running back. So what can Arizona State's Rachaad White bring to the mix?

Rachaad White, RB

Height: 6’2

Weight: 210 lbs

Class: RS Senior

School: Arizona State

A former three-star recruit that attended Kansas City’s Center Senior High School. White White initially had no Division I offers and he attended a DII school - the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

White then transferred to Mt. San Antonio Junior College. White averaged 114.9-yards per game at the JUCO level. He had 1,264-yards and ten touchdowns before transferring to Arizona State. White initially committed to UCLA before ultimately deciding on Arizona State. White was also a very good basketball player in high school.

Notables

Averaged 6.3-yards per carry in his two seasons at Arizona State. He only had 42 attempts in his junior year but had 420-yards on the ground - an average of 10.0-yards per carry. He was in a more full-time role in 2021, and he took advantage of the opportunity to impress. White recorded 182 carries for 1,000-yards and 15 touchdowns.

White also improved his receiving ability in his senior year. After having only 8 catches in his junior season for 151-yards, he added 43 receptions for 456-yards in 2021. He finished his college career with 22 touchdowns in two seasons. White opted out of the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl to focus on the 2022 NFL Draft. He will be in Mobile at the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Strengths

Good size and thickness

Surprising burst, speed, and athletic traits for a RB that is 6’2

Has second gear - had 49-yard, 50-yard, 55-yard, and 93-yard TD runs

Moves excellently when slashing laterally

Does a great job reading blocks and setting up his runs

Does well with the cat & mouse game of playing RB

Good overall vision and anticipation while running

Patient runner who thrived in zone and power/gap

Solid overall contact balance, enough to run through arm tackles

A dual-threat - good overall receiving option

Nifty moves in space

Really knows how to see his blocks and maximize runs

Incredible toughness when running

Has shown capabilities to pass block

Had over 200 yards rushing and three touchdowns against USC in 2021

Has the potential to be a three-down back

Weaknesses

Runs a bit high, could stand to lower his center of gravity

Had four fumbles in his two years at Arizona State (according to ESPN)

Good burst for his size, but his burst is only solid at the line of scrimmage

Effective in pass pro at college level, but technique isn’t great - could struggle in NFL

Doesn’t have a ton of special teams appeal

Summary

Overall, Rachaad White is an impressive prospect with excellent size and good athletic ability. I love his vision, patience, and he seems to be an excellent fit into the very prevalent zone-blocking system, albeit he thrived in power/gap as well. White has the upside to be a three-down running back in the NFL.

I was impressed with White’s tape, but RBs aren’t highly valued. He could be an early day three selection that can make an impact in his rookie year, a la Rhamondre Stevenson (although the prospects themselves have differences). I am looking forward to White during the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

GRADE: 6.2

