2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Drake London, USC

Drake London, WR

Height: 6’4

Weight: 248 lbs.

Class: Junior

School: USC

Arm length: 33”

Hand size: 9 ⅜”

A former four-star recruit out of Moorpark High School in Moorpark, California, London was the 35th wide receiver recruit and the 33rd recruit in California during the 2019 cycle.

London had a brief stint as a basketball player at USC, which shows in his football playing style. London hurt his ankle in week eight after a short catch and run for a touchdown. He wasn’t able to test and is still rehabbing the ankle injury. According to Reign of Troy (Fansided), at the beginning of March, he claimed to be about 85% healthy; he figures to be ready for the start of training camp.

Notables

London’s ankle injury prevented him from playing the entire 2021 season, but that didn’t stop him from earning the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the year. The offense ran through London; he caught 88 of 119 targets for 1,084-yards and seven touchdowns.

He averaged 15 targets a game; London was frequently used on designed screens and quick hitters to the flat off RPO or play action. However, his release package allowed him to succeed in a quick game with slants and quick in/out routes. He also was very smooth with his comeback and curl cuts and did a wonderful job in contested catch situations while vertical.

London was the first-team All-Pac 12 in 2021 and second-team in 2020. He finished his career with the Trojans recording 160 catches (17th on USC’s career list) on 216 targets for 2,153-yards (16th all-time for USC) and 15 touchdowns.

His 68 percent catch rate in contested-catch situations in 2021 was very impressive. He was a semi-finalist for the 2021 Biletnikoff and Maxwell Award. London did not test at the NFL Scouting Combine due to his ankle rehab.

Strengths

Elite size and very good catch radius for the position

Has suddenness in and out of sharp breaks

Diverse release package off the line of scrimmage (although his feet could be quicker)

Very crisp breaks - sinks weight and explodes out - uses his feet and quick COD to have success in the short parts of the field

Jason Garrett would love his quick curl and comeback ability - can stop his momentum quickly and flash hands well in the short to intermediate parts of the field

Good route runner who shows some subtle manipulation

Ran a COP route near the numbers that went for 44-yards against Notre Dame (Q4, 11:24). Leaped to make wild impressive contested catch through contact

Excellent balance and body control near the sideline (Q2, 13:18, Notre Dame)

Showed deceptive YAC ability to break tackles and evade in space on the play listed above.

Elite ball skills

Hands are very soft and he isn’t a body catcher (did have 8 drops in 2021)

One of the better contested-catch wide receivers I have ever studied coming into the draft

Too many insane contested catches to list throughout his film, but especially against Washington State and Colorado

https://twitter.com/nickfalato/status/1509905423318470657

Uses his frame and body so well to box defenders away from the football

Consistently leaps with excellent body control and extends away from his frame

A big play waiting to happen in tight coverage (sadly)

Very smart route runner when extemporizing

Q1, 1:42, 3rd&4 Oregon State - completely ran around to get open while QB found space to hit him for a first down



Q2, 3:02, 3rd&3 Washington State - Turned an unsuccessful in route to a pivot outside after QB stepped into pocket and rolled in his direction for first down

Adaptable, smart, physical, tough

Creates YAC with solid elusiveness in space (not a huge strength) but will lower his shoulder for extra yards and attempt to leap over defenders who go low

Used frame well when asked to block on the outside

Can Improve

Didn’t truly win with athletic ability and speed on vertical routes

Deep speed is a serious concern that could dampen his NFL career

Questions about his separation quickness at the NFL are warranted

Showed diverse release package, but foot-speed wasn’t a noticeable strength

Stopped in his tracks by an outside hand jam when attempting to fire his feet (Q2, 10:13, Arizona)

Hands aren’t an issue, but he will suffer from concentration drops

Most common routes run where Gos, hitches, slants, and screens; ran some dig routes and post routes, but didn’t have the most diverse route tree

Wild when used as a blocker from the backside H-position, flies into contact and is easily evaded

Ankle injury must be evaluated

Summary

Overall, Drake London is elite in many areas; his contested catch ability, ball skills, concentration, body control before and after the catch, and is processing when routes break down are exceptional traits that make him a very desirable wide receiver.

However, the biggest question surrounding London could hinder his NFL career--and this wouldn't be the first time this has come up--is deep speed and separation ability. Too many receivers of similar styles came into the NFL and failed to be major impact players because they couldn’t consistently create separation.

I think London is different from many of the other big-bodied “slower” receivers; London is much better in contested catch situations and his ability to quickly stop on quick-hitting routes (slants/hitches) is translatable to the NFL. I really like his game, but I maintain some reservations because of the lack of pure vertical speed. Outside of that concern, he is a true “X” type of receiver who can make huge impact plays for an offense.

GRADE: 6.5B

