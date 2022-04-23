2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Earned first-team All Big-10 in 2021 and third team in 2020. Dotson was a very productive receiver for the Nittany Lions.

Dotson ranks third all-time in receiving touchdowns with 23, fourth all-time with 2,620 receiving yards, fourth in receptions with 175, and he is tied for second all-time with ten 100-yard receiving games in college. Dotson also holds the single-season punt return average record for the 2020 season, with an average of 24.6-yards.

Dotson ended his senior season with 137 targets, 91 catches, 12 touchdowns, and 1,182-yards. He had six rushes for 18-yards and a touchdown and one fumble. Dotson also threw two passes, completing both for 43-yards. He was a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist and a Walter Camp Player of the Year semifinalist.

Dotson was used on the boundary for 78% of the time, with 18% of his snaps in the slot. He also aligned tight and in the backfield on 4% of the snaps.

His primary routes run were vertical concepts that angled outward, with hitches and screens being the next more prevalent routes. He also ran in-breaking routes like the post, dig, over, slant, and drag routes, while running a solid amount of hitches and outs to the flat.

Dotson was set to be the best receiver in Mobile, but he did not participate in the Reese’s Senior bowl. Dotson did not attend the event after previously accepting an invitation. He participated at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine and looked great, smooth, and quick in drills. Here are his tests: