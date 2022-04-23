2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State
Jahan Dotson, WR
Height: 5’11
Weight: 178 lbs.
Class: Senior
School: Penn State
Arm length: 30 ¾”
Hand size: 9 ½”
A former four-star recruit out of Nazareth, Pennsylvania, where he attended Nazareth high school, Dotson was the sixth-ranked Pennsylvanian recruit and the 36th WR prospect in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Dotson attended the Peddie School in Hightstown, New Jersey, for his junior season, before transferring back to Nazareth, where he set school records for receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. He initially committed to UCLA before flipping and staying close to home at Penn State.
Notables
Earned first-team All Big-10 in 2021 and third team in 2020. Dotson was a very productive receiver for the Nittany Lions.
Dotson ranks third all-time in receiving touchdowns with 23, fourth all-time with 2,620 receiving yards, fourth in receptions with 175, and he is tied for second all-time with ten 100-yard receiving games in college. Dotson also holds the single-season punt return average record for the 2020 season, with an average of 24.6-yards.
Dotson ended his senior season with 137 targets, 91 catches, 12 touchdowns, and 1,182-yards. He had six rushes for 18-yards and a touchdown and one fumble. Dotson also threw two passes, completing both for 43-yards. He was a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist and a Walter Camp Player of the Year semifinalist.
Dotson was used on the boundary for 78% of the time, with 18% of his snaps in the slot. He also aligned tight and in the backfield on 4% of the snaps.
His primary routes run were vertical concepts that angled outward, with hitches and screens being the next more prevalent routes. He also ran in-breaking routes like the post, dig, over, slant, and drag routes, while running a solid amount of hitches and outs to the flat.
Dotson was set to be the best receiver in Mobile, but he did not participate in the Reese’s Senior bowl. Dotson did not attend the event after previously accepting an invitation. He participated at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine and looked great, smooth, and quick in drills. Here are his tests:
- 40-yard-dash: 4.43s
- Vertical jump: 36”
- Broad jump” 10’1”
- 3-Cone: 7.28
Strengths
- Great athletic ability that is showcased by excellent change of direction, burst, and acceleration
- Solid deep speed - isn’t the fastest in the draft, but its no liability
- Very smooth feet - efficient when running routes
- Great release package with excellent hand usage to break contact and put himself into a good position to stack
- Fires his feet at the line of scrimmage deceptively
- Good footwork/hand usage in unison to defeat press
- Great bend to avoid contact in tight spaces on the line of scrimmage - reduces surface area of chest to present minimal target
- Understands how to attack defender’s leverage in off-coverage
- An exceptional overall route runner; one of the best in the class
- Routes all look the same off the line of scrimmage
- Good explosiveness out of his breaks
- Rare double move ability; sold an in & up for a 30-yard touchdown vs Maryland (Safety Nick Cross, Q1, 8:02, 2nd&4)
- Creates good separation through route nuance and athletic ability
- A smart overall route runner vs man or zone
- Comes back to the football and presents his hands to the quarterback
- Elite tempoing and varying of his routes off the line of scrimmage to become unpredictable
- A true weapon at all three levels of the field
- Elite soft hands who rarely drops footballs
- Plays much bigger than his frame suggests in contested catch situations
- Does a great job adjusting to footballs in the air and extending away from his frame to make difficult catches
- 27-yard touchdown catch vs MICH ST. (Q1, 3:43,) along sideline in snow
- 36-yard catch vs Illinois (Q1, 0:55) contested catch over three defenders, jumping in front of safety to make the grab
- Climbs the ladder and grabs the football away from his frame
- Excellent body control near the sideline and over the middle of the field
- Good athlete and elusiveness in space with the football
- Very good change of direction and lateral agility to avoid defenders in space
- Excellent punt returner who would immediately add value to special teams
Weaknesses/Can Improve
- A very slight frame, not a lot of muscle
- Play strength is an issue, albeit it didn’t affect him much in contested catch situation
- Isn’t going to run through many defensive backs
- Got himself in trouble getting too cute behind the line of scrimmage
- One play in particular against Michigan (Q2, 1:35, 1st & 10); attempted to take a screen to the backside and evade defenders but lost seven yards trying to do too much
- Sustaining blocks was only adequate, not a strength
Summary
Overall, Jahan Dotson is one of the best route runners in the NFL. He understands the subtleties of running routes and how to tempo/vary/time his breaks. His ability to release and defeat press while excelling, chewing up off-leveraged defenders, is very translatable to the NFL.
Dotson is talented in contested catch situations with great hands and good elusiveness in space. He isn’t very strong or physical with the football, and his slight frame isn’t encouraging, but he will be a versatile wide receiver who will get open at the NFL level.
GRADE: 6.64
