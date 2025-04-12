Breaking Down New Five-Round Mock Draft
For the past 14 years, Chad Rueter has been a fixture with the NFL Network, where he has worked as a draft analyst. Over his 25 years as a draft analyst, he has seen many prospects.
In his latest five-round mock draft, he selects for the New York Giants franchise quarterback, help in the trenches, an ultra-productive receiving tight end, and an edge rusher with maximum potential.
Let's dissect the six picks in five rounds and assess how Rueter did playing GM for Big Blue.
Round 1, Pick 3: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado: Grade A
There will be many people who believe the Giants should take Penn State outside linebacker Abdul Carter in this spot because they feel he is a transcendent player. But all you have to do is look at his comp to see how transformative an edge rusher is on a team.
For all of Micah Parson’s excellence, it has not equated to winning. When it comes to winning, quarterbacks move the needle. Sanders has won at every level dating back to youth league.
Sanders will come in poised and prepared to compete right now. He'll either apprentice under one of the veterans or convince the coaching staff that he's ready to lead now.
Round 2, Pick 34: OG Tyler Booker, Alabama: Grade: C+
The problem with this pick is not that Reuter grabbed offensive line help, but rather who he grabbed.
Booker was a great run-blocking guard at Alabama, but he, along with everyone else on the line, struggled in pass protection. Does it make sense for the Giants to sign up for another developmental offensive lineman with a priority draft pick?
If the Giants were a gap scheme, downhill offense, then this would have been an excellent selection, but with more athletic and versatile prospects like Grey Zabel from North Dakota State and Donovan Jackson from Ohio State on the board, this selection is a head-scratcher.
Round 3, Pick 65: DT Darius Alexander, Toledo, Grade: B
By this point, quite a few defensive tackles had been removed from the roster, so you can understand the need to get one while supplies last.
There's a lot to like about Alexander. He has size and length, and he is physical. He has heavy hands and jolts linemen when he strikes.
He can be a destructive force, but his inconsistency and lack of explosiveness cause concern for him at the next level.
He has real upside and could prove to be the three-down talent he projects to be, but South Carolina defensive tackle T.J. Sanders was taken 16 picks later, and he has already shown the consistency and explosiveness that one hopes Alexander will achieve.
Round 3, Pick 99: Edge Kyle Kennard, South Carolina, Grade: A
One of the many physical specimens that populated the South Carolina roster, Kennard saved his best for last.
After four seasons at Georgia Tech, he transferred to the Gamecocks and nearly doubled his sack total from the previous season. His 11.5 sacks helped him earn second-team All-American, SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and the Nagurski Trophy, given to the best defensive player in the country.
All of that, and he is still growing into his powers, making the only question about this pick being will he reach his ceiling? Drop him on special teams, and throw him into the pass-rushing rotation immediately.
Round 4, Pick 105: TE Harold Fannin, Bowling Green, Grade A+
There's no way a talent like Fannin should still be available in the fourth round. What he accomplished at Bowling Green was nothing short of amazing.
When everybody knows that you are the person the team is trying to get the ball to, and yet you still manage to get it, it says a lot about your abilities to work through problems and be effective.
With respect to Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland, Fannin is the best receiving tight end in the draft.
His stock dropping is only the result of a mediocre showing at the Senior Bowl and not running as fast as people would like to have seen him at the combine.
He would provide the Giants with a legitimate big-body weapon between the hashes.
Round 5, Pick 154: CB Caleb Ransaw, Tulane, Grade: B
Randall plays a physical style of football, and although his 2024 season was not at the level he thought it would be, he was still able to show his versatility as a defensive back.
There was some concern about his athleticism, but that was put to rest at the combine when he ran a 4.33 forty, jumped 10-foot-9 on the broad jump, and 40 inches on the vertical jump.
He will need to show that athleticism on the field at the next level if he hopes to carve out a spot as a defensive player. His skill set could allow him to play out wide, in the slot, or even up high at safety.
