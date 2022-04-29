Breaking Down the Giants' Selection of OT Evan Neal

Coach Gene Clemons takes a look at the Giants selection of Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal and where his strengths lie.

The Giants needed to walk out of this first round of the NFL draft with an offensive tackle, and they not only got the fan favorite, but they secured the tackle with the most snap playing right guard should they ever want to move him inside.

That player is Alabama's Evan Neal, the 6-foot-7, 337-pound man-mountain who at one point was regarded as a strong candidate to be the first draft prospect of the board, period.

The selection of Neal means that there will likely be no debate over who should be playing right tackle and who should play left for the Giants. Neal should transition seamlessly into the right tackle role and continue what has been a stellar career since he laced up the cleats at IMG academy years ago.

Strengths

Neal is a monster of a man who has proven versatility after playing three positions at an elite level for the Crimson Tide. He has great explosiveness, which allows him to be dominant in his run blocking and ideal as a point-of-attack blocker.

He blocks out the sun, so he can cover up a defender and seal a hole while knocking defenders off the line of scrimmage. He has a really good understanding of how to use his hands as weapons. He knows when to strike with them, and he knows how to use them to snatch up defenders.

His fundamentals are not flawless, but they are close to it because he takes coaching well. That results in the type of continuity needed to be effective in every play. His ability to absorb coaching will serve him well at the next level as he learns a new offense.

His experience at Alabama says he should have an easy time picking it up as he did as a true freshman with the Tide when he started as a true freshman.

Needed Improvement

The only major issue Neal will need to watch is his weight. At slightly over 6-foot-7, it doesn't take much effort to go from 337 pounds to 370 pounds. He will need to monitor his diet to ensure he can play at his best by being in great shape.

We have seen big guys who bulk up just to play in the NFL and others who have to keep their weight down. Neal falls into the latter category.

The lesser issue is that he tends to catch blocks in pass protection, but he is too smart and coachable to carry that over into his game with the Giants. Look for that to not be an issue past training camp.

Immediate Impact for Giants

Neal steps in as the Giants starting right tackle on Day 1. He brings a needed nastiness to the offensive line to go with the returning and new pieces along the line.

His extensive experience at right tackle means there is no controversy over where the Giants see incumbent left tackle Andrew Thomas playing for this team. His ability to handle pressure makes Neal a great selection for the Giants. He is used to lofty expectations, and at every level, he has met or exceeded them at every turn.

He has also played in multiple games where the stakes are highest. He will come in with goals but no outside expectations other than to be better than what has been over the last few years. He will know how to win and what it takes to win, and he will be intimidated by hard work. Expect him to hit the ground running in New York.

Round 1, No. 7: Tackle Evan Neal at a Glance

Height: 6-foot-7 ½"

Weight: 337 pounds

College: Alabama

Class: Junior

A 2019 top 10 national high school recruit out of IMG Academy in Florida.

2019 SEC All-freshman team starting at right guard.

Started at right tackle on the 2020 CFP National Championship team.

2021 team captain. Started at left tackle. Earned AP 2nd Team All American and first team All SEC.

His uncles, running back Cleveland Gary (first-round pick of the Rams in 1989) and defensive lineman Jimmie Jones (third-round pick of Dallas in 1990) both played at Miami and for years in the NFL.

2022 Combine invite

