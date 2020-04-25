GiantsCountry
CB Darnay Holmes | The Fourth-Round Pick At a Glance

Gene Clemons

Darnay Holmes is a great value in the fourth round. He is a hard-nosed, athletic corner who many project as a nickel corner in the NFL. If he were 5-foot-11 or even six-feet tall, you would probably have seen him go in day one or early on Day 2.

The most underrated elements of his game are his work ethic and his intelligence. He will definitely not be outworked in the Giants’ defensive back group, and he will never give up against any receiver lining up across from him. His intelligence is evident on the field and off, and he uses that intelligence to make up for whatever physical deficiencies he might possess.

Holmes will most likely earn his way on the field guarding the slot. He has excellent physicality to jam receivers and decent change of direction, which allows him to lock man to man with the shiftiest of receivers.

A sub 4.5 40-yard dash time makes him capable of tracking receivers deep down the field. Holmes will also be an immediate impact on special teams. He has experience as a return man, and his toughness, speed, and intelligence will allow him to be a major factor on the punt team as well as the kickoff team.

What they said…

Holmes, on how he plans to differentiate himself from the other young defensive backs on the team.

“My thing is to be a sponge, you know. Deandre [Baker] was there a year before me, so he’s definitely learned more things than I have learned. So I’m definitely going to get under his wing and try to contribute in every phase.”

Holmes, on why and how he uses chess to help him with his game on the field.

“I saw several quarterbacks playing chess, and I’m the type of player that wants to get insight on everything that’s going on. So I walked up to the chess master, and I asked him, ‘do you mind helping me out to play chess?’ The reason I play chess is that I don’t want to have conditioned thoughts, I want to make sure I’m making forceful moves and make sure that everybody responds to things I do.”

Holmes, on the impact his father Darick, a former NFL player, had on him.

“He’s the person that installed that hustler drive, that drive to compete each and every day and knowing that there’s somebody out there working to take your spot or working to be better than you. So each and every day, he would tell me you can never compromise your grind; compromise the good habits you have for something that’s not going to propel you forward towards your potential.”

Round 4, No. 110: CB Darnay Holmes
Height: 5-foot-10Weight: 195 poundsSchool: UCLA Junior

  • Listed as a five-star recruit by Scout.com and Rivals.com
  • Invited to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Game
  • Enrolled at UCLA early in the spring of 2017
  • Started 11 games and led the Bruins in interceptions (3) as a true freshman
  • Started all 12 games, led the team in interceptions (3) and forced fumbles (2) and honorable mention All-PAC12 selection by the league coaches
  • Started 10 games, led the team in interceptions (2) and honorable mention All-PAC12 selection by the league coaches
  • Graduated from UCLA in two and a half years
