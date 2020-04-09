GiantsCountry
Crafting the Ideal Giants 7-round Draft: Round 2 of 5

Nick Falato

We sought out to create a slimmed-down, big board for the Giants in the first five rounds of the draft. In this installment, we look at the second round.

Second Round, Pick 36

EDGE Rusher Julian Okwara, Notre Dame

There’s not a lot of talent at the EDGE position in the 2020 draft, but with that said, not enough people are talking about Julian Okwara, the younger brother of one-time Giant, now Lion Romeo Okwara.

The younger Okwara was viewed as a first-round lock after his 2018 season in which he recorded 39 tackles, 12.5 for a loss, and eight sacks as the leader of the Fighting Irish’s defense. Unfortunately, he ended up breaking his fibula in November, and people have sort of forgotten him.

I see some concerns; he’s only played one full season, and that was 2018. He’s had minor injuries and then the broken left fibula in 2019, but it’s not like he’s coming off a torn Achilles.

Skill-wise, Okwara must add strength in the run game too. He can set the edge, but it’s not his best trait. Other than these concerns, I love this player and what he has to offer, which is a terrific combination of size (6-foot-4, 252 pounds), suddenness, flexibility, and explosiveness.

He has a very quick first step and has excellent flexion in his lower half, and also has powerful hands that jolt blockers, and his competitive toughness and pursuit is evident in his film.

It’s not crazy to think he’d be the best pass rusher on the Giants if he’s drafted at No. 36. 

Okwara still has some development, and some time in an NFL weight room will help, but I would love for the Giants to land Okwara at 36 because that would be a steal.

Linebacker Zack Baun, Wisconsin

Baun is one of the smartest, most instinctive players that I evaluated in the 2020 class. I don’t think he’ll be available at No. 36, but crazier things have happened.

His versatility is so important as he played off-ball linebacker and EDGE rusher in Jim Leonhard’s aggressive blitzing defense, and he thrived as the leader.

Baun had 75 tackles, 19.5 for a loss, and 12.5 sacks in 2019. He would fit in perfectly with Patrick Graham’s multiple defense that runs a base 3-4.

At Wisconsin, Baun primarily lined up as an outside linebacker, and he would even kick out to play nickel on the slot receiver.

I love how he recognizes the offenses plays and reacts so quickly. His short-area quickness and closing burst to the football jump out on film, and I love how he is a physical tackler.

There is so much to love about Baun, and he was more of an EDGE player in college than a linebacker, but he can play off-ball, and I feel like a marriage between Baun, and the Giants would be excellent.

He’s the type of player that NFL fan bases love, so let’s hope the "impossible" happens, and he ends up wearing Giants blue.

Tackle Lucas Niang, TCU

Niang's 2019 season was cut short by a hip injury that required surgery, which is a concern, but all accounts point towards a full recovery.

If the Giants pass on a tackle in the first round, Niang could be the solution at No. 36. He moves well in space and can operate as a lead blocker. He explodes through his hips and uncoils through blocks, which help him in the leverage battle, and he has good hip hinge ability.

Niang keeps his elbows tight and extends through his punches to maximize his 34¼” arms. I also love the hustle he displays on film.

He has quick feet and good initial power and grip strength in his hands, while also having a solid anchor against power rushes. Niang is an effective run blocker as well.

However, concerns with Niang are inconsistencies with his pass set, which I attribute mostly to the injury; he had some false steps in the Texas game, from which he was removed due to the nagging injury.

His hands can also get wide, which would muck up the timing on his punches, but that wasn’t overly consistent.

I think Niang may have the ability to start Year 1 at right tackle and potentially be the left tackle of the future for the Giants.

I have faith in Giants’ offensive line coach Marc Colombo’s ability to develop talent, and Niang has plenty of it.

Colombo can correct the slight deficiencies with his footwork. If the Giants go Simmons at 4, then Niang would be my preferred option at 36, if they decide to go tackle.

Center Lloyd Cushenberry III, LSU

I am under the impression that Michigan’s Cesar Ruiz, my first choice for a center, will be a first-round selection.

I love Cushenberry, though. He is thick in the lower body, with very long arms, and is an incredible athlete with excellent footwork, hips, and lateral agility.

He can open and close his hips to seal blocks, locate twists, or climb to the second level and locate.

I love his overall movement skills at the line of scrimmage. He has solid punch ability but isn’t known for his power.

I’d say his anchor is solid, but he can struggle against pure nose tackles who utilize excellent leverage.

He doesn’t necessarily get a lot of push in the run game, but his ability to position himself in an optimal place is excellent.

Cushenberry was heralded for being a team leader by the LSU coaching staff and received the #18 jersey for practice, which is a high distinction for LSU players.

He has a high competitive toughness, leadership, and athletic ability that can attract, along with effective play, can undoubtedly appeal to Gettleman.

If Ruiz is off the board at 36, then I wouldn’t mind seeing this excellent player called, if the Giants go center in the second round.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr, Minnesota

Winfield Jr. is one of the fastest risers in this year’s class, and for a good reason. The red-shirt sophomore had 85 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, three sacks, seven interceptions, and one pass defensed in 2019.

The son of Antonie Winfield Sr, who was a 14-year NFL veteran at safety, the younger Winfield, just like his father, is an undersized, physical player that should carve out a long career.

He excels in man coverage, has excellent ball skills, is a physical tackler, and has a very high football IQ. His reaction timing, combined with his short-area quickness, is a disruptive part of his game.

I expect Winfield Jr to be an excellent cover man on tight ends while operating well near the line of scrimmage, and showing some ability to play deep half in two-high situations.

His range isn’t terrible, but he doesn’t necessarily project to thrive in a single-high role. If the Giants go Simmons in the first round, and then double down on defense and add Winfield, they'd be getting cornerstones for their defense.

