Draft Prospect Profile | G Damien Lewis, LSU

Pat Ragazzo

DAMIEN LEWIS
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 322 pounds
Class: Senior
School: LSU

One of LSU’s top offensive linemen, guard Damien Lewis started his collegiate career dominating at Northwest Mississippi community college from 2016-17.

Lewis earned the honor of JUCO All-American in his two seasons at Northwest Mississippi, making him the third-best guard recruit in the nation according to 247Sports.

Upon arrival at LSU in 2018, he immediately took over as a starter on the Tigers' interior offensive line. Lewis started all 13 games at right guard, missing only two series all season and leading LSU’s line with 978 snaps on the year.

Lewis’s finale would be even better than his first year at LSU, as he was honored as a First Team All-American by The Athletic and Second Team All-SEC. Both Lewis and center Lloyd Cushenberry III were referenced as the heart and soul of LSU’s record-setting offense.

LSU captured the National Championship in January over the Clemson Tigers in what would be a historic season offensively. Lewis and the offensive line ultimately won The Joe Moore Award as college football’s best unit.

Lewis also proved his durability, playing in 27 straight games as a Tiger.

Yet despite a successful college career, Lewis is not the highest-ranked at his position entering the NFL Draft in April.

According to The Draft Network, Lewis projects as a “scheme-specific” starter who probably won't thrive in a run-heavy offense.

Lewis will need to prove the scouting reports wrong if he wants to have a successful NFL career as a starter. As of now, he's projected to be a backup. However, his size, strength, and power are always going to get a chance in this league, and it is certainly possible that he earns a spot somewhere as a backup or starter.

It will be an uphill battle for a solid collegiate starter, but that’s why the NFL is a professional’s league. And it also should be noted that Lewis struggled against his best opponent, Auburn’s Derrick Brown, projected to go in the top 15.

While Brown is one of the most talented prospects in the draft, the competition will only get better in the pros, and for that reason, Lewis must steadily improve if he wishes to latch on in the NFL. 

Why He's a Fit

A team can never have enough depth on the offensive line, and Lewis, despite his shortcomings, does have a lot of room to grow. The very definition of a "hog molly," 

Lewis is a developmental project who, with commitment and a willingness to work at further developing his craft, could turn into a reliable backup at both guard positions.  

