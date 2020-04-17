Gene Clemons' Final Giants-only, 7-Round Mock Draft

Now that the heavy lifting of free agency is over and the Giants filled some holes, this second mock draft switches its focus from defensive to offensive but it still gives the teams some flexibility on the defensive side of the ball.

Round 1, No. 4 | OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

Wills' athleticism and pedigree can't help but give you positive feelings about him being an immediate impact on the offensive line. Wills comes from an offense that is of similar philosophy as the Giants will likely have.

Because of Alabama's faith in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, there is a lot of film of him pass blocking and Bama's ability to run the ball has never been questioned.

Although many look at combine warrior Tristan Wirfs and behemoth Mekhi Becton as a fit for the Giants, I think Wills has the least bust potential of the three.

At worse he's your Pro Bowl-caliber right tackle; at best he's your ten-year plus All-Pro protector for your quarterback on the blindside.

Round 2, No. 36 | C Lloyd Cushenberry III, LSU

The Giants need a center and there are not many plug and play centers in this draft. Cushenberry can be one.

His immediate impact will be felt in the run game where he's used to dealing with big, strong, athletic interior defensive linemen. The SEC is full of them--just check your draft-eligible list.

He was the engineer behind the most intimidating offensive line in college football and he will bring an immediate swagger to the position. The defensive moves made during free agency make it more likely that the Giants will address their issues on offense early.

What better way than by adding two guys who make it easier for your quarterback and running back?

Round 3, No. 99 | LB Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State

Isaiah Simmons was not the only linebacker to light up the combine--Gay was right there as well. The 6-foot-1, 243-pound middle linebacker put on a performance worthy of a premier running back. He ran a 4.46 forty, he was a half-inch short of a 40" vertical, and his broad jump was over 11 feet.

When you turn on the film, you see those talents displayed. He has some red flags based on things that would never affect him in the NFL. He's played all over the place and that will make him effective in a defense that seems to be set up for a platoon style attack.

Round 4, No. 110 | DE Jabari Zuniga, Florida

He's big, strong, and he's explosive. That's an apt description of the Gators' defensive end. Zuniga finds himself in a good place because he can be valuable as a true defensive end or edge player and he could play a 4-tech. That makes him valuable regardless of the front or the down.

That versatility fits in perfectly with what seems to be the Giants new defensive identity. In the fourth round that's a lot of value for a guy that can help fill a need.

Round 5, No. 150 | WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty

One word comes to mind with Gandy-Golden: production! He was productive as a freshman and sophomore at the FCS level and when Liberty moved to FBS, he continued to produce as if he didn't move up a level.

Over 3,000 yards and 34 touchdowns later, he's ready to move up again. Who wants to be the one to tell him he won't be productive?

Instead, the Giants would be better served to add a player with similar measurables to a receiver offensive coordinator Jason Garrett knew how to use, Dez Bryant. At 6-foot-4 and over 220 pounds, no defensive back is going to punk him, especially in the red zone.

Round 6, No. 183 | TE Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland State

Talent is everywhere and once again that is proven with Taumoepeau, your prototypical H-back. You can line him up as a wing, fullback, in the slot, and as your second inline tight end.

He has natural pass-catching ability but he also has a willingness to block. He might be a guy who makes an impact similar to that of Cameron Brate of the Bucs.

Round 7, No. 214 | S Tanner Muse, Clemson

It's okay to admit that you want someone in your life even if you don't quite know how they will fit. Muse is probably not quite a safety in the NFL and he's probably not an every-down linebacker.

So what is he? A football player with a nose for the ball. That's going to get you on a roster. Muse will probably make the team off his special teams versatility alone but don't be surprised if he sees snaps on the defense.

Round 7, No. 238 | K Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

After a fantastic 2018, Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas regressed back to below his poor 75% field goal conversion percentage from 2017. That means it's time for a competition.

In steps Blankenship who has three straight seasons of over 81% conversions on field goals and is widely considered the most consistent kicker in SEC history, Rosas would find that competition.

Round 7, No. 247 | CB Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern

He's fast, strong, and explosive (check his combine numbers). He's received accolades for his play (two-time first-team All-Sun Belt).

He's going to come in with confidence in his abilities and be an immediate impact on special teams. Because of the nature of football and how injuries happen, don't be surprised to see him in the slot as a nickel defender early.

Round 7, No. 256 | RB J.J. Taylor, Arizona

This Mr. Irrelevant is anything but. The reason he's still on the board is that he's not the type of "small" back (he's 5-foot-5, 185 pounds) NFL teams are looking for these days.

He's a hard-nosed tough runner, that's more inclined to run you over than shake you. He does have the ability out of the backfield and that is what's intriguing about pairing him with Saquon Barkley.

As a change-of-pace guy, he will be impossible to see behind that big offensive line running Garrett's zone scheme. Taylor has a chance to be an effective backup.

The way this draft worked out the Giants have a legitimate chance to grab five starters or heavy contributors with their first five picks. They also have a good group of guys who will populate the special teams units. That would be a tremendous haul and fill many holes that they have.