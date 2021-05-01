Giants Add RB Gary Brightwell With First of Two Sixth-Round Picks

The Giants needed running back depth, and they got it in the form of Arizona rusher Gary Brightwell, 6'0", 210 pounds.

Brightwell is a four-year player for Arizona, appearing in 27 games. He's racked up 1,305 yards on 245 carries and nine touchdowns and has 12 1receiving yards on 19 receptions (one touchdown).

Brightwell's best season was in 2018, when he ran 91 times for 525 yards. He also has some modest return capabilities, having five kickoff returns for 86 yards.

Here is NFL Draft Bible’s scouting report on Brightwell:

A three-year contributor and one-year starter, Brightwell had a productive season as the Wildcats’ featured back in 2020, racking up 390 rushing yards in four games on an otherwise subpar offense. Operating in a zone-heavy attack, he shows an exciting burst that allows him to beat second-level defenders to the corner and take advantage of strong blocking. A physical north and south runner, Brightwell has an active off arm and delivers punishment upon impact. He can change directions in space and even displays the ability to jump-cut in the open field. As a receiver, he is quick in a straight line and shows reliable hands as a check-down and on-screen passes. Brightwell uses his size and physicality in pass protection. He has to lower his pads to avoid getting blown up by bigger defenders. His biggest area of concern is his vision, as he is unable to take advantage of lanes and fails to read leverage. Brightwell projects as a potential backup who has to contribute to special teams to make a roster. His best fit is for a zone running team, so he can use his size and burst. His team has to hope that his vision can improve with more experience.

Brightwell projects as the third running back on the depth chart, so as such, he'll need to make his living on special teams. And it's a good thing he likes playing specials too--at Arizona, he played on all of the units and told reporters during a video conference call that he enjoys nothing better than making that first big hit to start the game off on special teams.

Brightwell, who said he grew up a Giants fan, also said that Tiki Barber is his favorite Giant. But he added that he's looking forward to learning the trade from Saquon Barkley once he lands in New York.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook.

Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.