Giants Add Receiver Kadarius Toney to Offensive Arsenal

The New York Giants, very much aware of the league being a passing league, have left nothing to chance thus far this off-season in reloading talent on the league’s 31st scoring offense last year.

In addition to having signed receivers Kenny Golladay and John Ross in free agency, the Giants, with their first pick in the 2021 NFL draft, added Florida receiver Kadarius Toney to give third-year quarterback Daniel Jones yet another arrow in his quiver of growing passing targets.

Here is what NFL Draft Bible had to say about Toney as a prospect:

In a similar role to former Florida Gator standout Percy Harvin, wide receiver Kadarius Toney is the do it all gadget player who can affect the game every time he touches the football. Toney is the type of athlete you manufacture space for and watch him work. Screens, jet sweeps, reverses, returning kicks, variety of routes… no matter what it is, get the football in his hand. From a physical perspective, Toney is equally as flexible as he is explosive with straight line speed. He is also a very physical runner, boasting fantastic contact balance for a player his size. As a pure wide receiver, Toney is still developing his feel for the position. His work as a gadget players in so many roles have prevented him from becoming the caliber of wide receiver that his athletic profile dictates. Toney’s size is a bit of a detriment to the position. That may limit his impact as a slot receiver where that size is not as big of a negative. With this type of athletic profile, Toney has a good opportunity to hear his name called sometime on Day Two of the 2021 NFL Draft. With his combination of return ability, explosiveness and versatility, Toney has the opportunity to grab a significant role early on in his career.

Toney is 5'11, 190 pounds, and is somewhat of a gadget player who, in addition to being a receiver, can also run with the ball and who has return abilities.

He has 120 career receptions as a receiver for 1,590 yards (13.3 average) and 12 touchdowns. As a runner, he's carried the ball 66 times for 580 yards, an 8.8 average, with two touchdowns.

Toney has also returned punts and kickoffs. In the former, he's returned 13 career punts for 147 yards (11.3 average) and one touchdown. As a kickoff returner, he's returned 15 kickoffs for 324 yards, a 21.6 average.

Giants team president John Mara may have hinted at the Giants plans to add another receiver when he said, “You always want to put as many weapons on the field as possible. It’s becoming more and more of a passing league.”

In Toney, who will join a receiving corps that includes Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, and John Ross, the Giants have done just that in adding another versatile weapon to their offense.

