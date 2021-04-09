Kadarius Toney - Wide Receiver Florida Gators Scouting Report

KADARIUS TONEY | Florida | WO | #1 | rSr | 5110 | 190 | 4.38 | Mobile, AL | Blount HS

Overview:

In a similar role to former Florida Gator standout Percy Harvin, wide receiver Kadarius Toney is the do it all gadget player who can affect the game every time he touches the football. Toney is the type of athlete you manufacture space for and watch him work. Screens, jet sweeps, reverses, returning kicks, variety of routes… no matter what it is, get the football in his hand. From a physical perspective, Toney is equally as flexible as he is explosive with straight line speed. He is also a very physical runner, boasting fantastic contact balance for a player his size. As a pure wide receiver, Toney is still developing his feel for the position. His work as a gadget players in so many roles have prevented him from becoming the caliber of wide receiver that his athletic profile dictates. Toney’s size is a bit of a detriment to the position. That may limit his impact as a slot receiver where that size is not as big of a negative. With this type of athletic profile, Toney has a good opportunity to hear his name called sometime on Day Two of the 2021 NFL Draft. With his combination of return ability, explosiveness and versatility, Toney has the opportunity to grab a significant role early on in his career.

Background:

A four year letterwinner for the team, Played for head coach Lev Holly at Blount High School in Mobile, Alabama. Was an accomplished dual threat quarterback for Blount.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com