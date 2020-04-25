Giants Add to Cornerback Crop by Selecting UCLA's Darnay Holmes in Round 4

The Giants have added cornerback Darnay Holmes out of UCLA to their still relatively young group that includes second-year men Julian Love, DeAndre Baker and Corey Ballentine; third-year man Sam Beal; and veteran James Bradberry.

Holmes, who projects as a slot cornerback, is an extremely intelligent player who graduated from UCLA in less than three years with a degree in African American Studies.

He started 11 of 13 games played as a true freshman in 2017, racking up 39 tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions, and three pass breakups.

In 2019, he led the team with two interceptions and was credited with six pass defenses. He also posted multiple tackles in six games, with a season-high of 10 tackles at USC, and tied for 12th in the Pac-12 in pass defenses (0.73).

Holmes returned an interception for a touchdown in 2017 and 2018. He appears to project as a slot cornerback prospect where he would presumably do battle against Sam Beal and Julian Love.

Stay tuned for more on this prospect.